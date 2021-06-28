College pitcher, family barely escaped Florida tower collapse
HARTFORD, Conn.— UConn pitcher Justin Willis and his family were among those fortunate enough to escape the collapse of a Miami-area apartment tower last week that has left more than 100 people still missing. The 22-year-old West New York, New Jersey, man told news outlets that he and his sister were watching television in an apartment on the 11th floor of the Champlain Towers condominium complex in Surfside, Florida, when they heard the building shake sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday. When they saw dust and debris rising up over the balcony, they went out into the hall and saw two holes where the elevators once were, and saw the next-door apartment was gone. Willis, sister Athena Aguero and parents Albert and Janette Aguero made it down 11 flights of stairs, and helped an elderly woman walking with a cane descend from the third floor. When they reached the ground floor they saw the building's garage had flooded and a wall near a pool had collapsed.
'F9' puts charge back into movie theaters with $70 million opening
LOS ANGELES — In the strongest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9" sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began, according to studio estimates Sunday. The ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring franchise regulars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, opened only in theaters and had the widest release of any movie since the start of the coronavirus crisis. The domestic total for Universal Pictures' “F9” topped the previous pandemic-best of $48.4 million for “ A Quiet Place Part II ” four weeks ago. It was the biggest opening of any film since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019. “A Quiet Place Part II” came in a very distant second with $6.2 million. But it has now earned $136.4 million since its release. “The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard” brought in $4.88 million in the third spot.
Georgia city seeks donations for public squares
BRUNSWICK— A Georgia city is turning to shoppers and diners for help sprucing up its public squares. Customers at some businesses in Brunswick now have the option of donating money to restore the sites, the Brunswick News reported. “Every dollar that comes in goes into a project,” said City Commissioner Julie Martin, who is spearheading the program. “We have no paid staff, and we have an end goal to see every park reclaimed and revitalized for public use the way the city’s founders intended.” Martin said she didn't have an estimate for the cost to improve the city squares. Ongoing renovations at the northwest quadrant of Queen Square cost $85,000. Some of the bigger city squares are four acres.
