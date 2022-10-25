Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
Democrats want Georgia to join 38 other states in expanding the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program to cover all able-bodied adults. To press that point, the Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, opened her campaign at the site of a rural Georgia hospital that had closed. More than 450,000 Georgians could gain coverage if Medicaid were broadened. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has his own less expansive plan and he says it would be better. Medicaid expansion is also an issue in 10 other nonexpansion states that are electing governors or lawmakers this year. In South Dakota, voters will decide a referendum on expansion. In Kansas and Wisconsin, Democratic governors are seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage.
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perksMore than a dozen companies have launched free or almost-free college programs for their front-line workers over the last decade. They see the programs as a way to recruit and retain workers in a tight labor market or train them for management positions. For hourly employees, the programs remove the financial barriers of obtaining a degree. Thousands of people are now taking advantage of the benefits and the chance to earn a free degree can be life-changing. But some critics question whether the programs are papering over deeper problems, like pay so low that workers can’t afford college without them or hours so erratic that it’s too hard to go to school in person.
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t let Trump turn testimony into circusThe House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to its investigation. To avoid a complicated and protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions during live testimony. When asked if the committee would consider taking his testimony live, Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday did not directly respond. She said the committee would not allow Trump’s testimony to turn into a “food fight” on TV — much as was seen, she said, in Trump’s broadcast appearances such as one of his 2020 presidential debates — and she warned that the committee will take action if he does not comply with the subpoena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.