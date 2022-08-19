Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Mississippi is welcoming an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death. The king of rock ‘n’ roll died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Birthplace director Roy Turner says the small home in Tupelo has seen more visitors this year because people are starting to travel more than they did previously during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the “Elvis” movie that came out this year also has boosted tourism. Before the pandemic, the Birthplace saw about 60,000 visitors a year. It’s about 94 miles from Graceland, where Presley died.
EXPLAINER: Online privacy in a post-Roe worldWith abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use data troves from Facebook, Google and other social platforms against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people’s personal data is tracked and stored, there’s always a risk that it could be misused or abused.
Atlanta schools to give more students access to telehealthResponding to the pandemic’s toll on student health, Atlanta’s public schools are launching a new program to give most of their schoolchildren remote access to doctors and therapists. The telehealth services should be available to all students — from kindergarten through 12th grade — at 64 of the district’s 87 schools by the end of the school year after the Board of Education last week approved a contract with provider Hazel Health, the district said in a news release. The contract can be renewed each year and costs $500,000. Hazel Health will bill families’ insurers for the virtual sessions, though district spokesperson Seth Coleman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution no student will be turned away for lacking health coverage. “It is imperative that our scholars have access to physical and mental health services,” APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring said in a statement. “Removing these barriers is a game-changer for us because simply put, our scholars cannot reach their full academic potential if they are not well.” The pandemic put enormous stress on students around the country as they grappled with job losses in their families and isolation as a result of school closures and lockdowns.
