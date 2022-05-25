Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting
UVALDE, Texas — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and two teachers. By nightfall, names of those killed during Tuesday's attack at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde began to emerge. One man at the civic center walked away sobbing into his phone “she is gone.” On the backside of the building, a woman stood by herself, alternately crying and yelling into her phone, shaking her fist and stamping her feet. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN on Wednesday morning that all the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself and opened fire on the children and teachers.
As execution warrant lapses, families tell AP grief is fresh
The families of two girls who were abducted and attacked 46 years ago by a Georgia man who was scheduled to be put to death last week say they’re “deeply upset and disappointed” that the execution was halted by a judge. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had been scheduled to die May 17. He killed 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and raped her 10-year-old friend after abducting them in May 1976 as they walked home from school in Cobb County, outside Atlanta. In a statement provided exclusively to The Associated Press, the families say they've "suffered this trauma repeatedly and waited patiently for 46 years.” A judge stayed Presnell's execution last week in response to an emergency motion. The execution warrant was valid for seven days; it expired at noon Tuesday.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” — now that’s a name casual “Star Wars” fans haven’t heard in a long time. The Jedi master gets his own moment in the suns with a new six-part Disney+ series starring Ewan McGregor. It’s set halfway between George Lucas’ two trilogies: 10 years after “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” which marked McGregor’s last appearance as the character, and nine years before the late Alec Guinness made his hooded, howling entrance as Ben Kenobi in “Episode IV: A New Hope.” McGregor said he always kept the venerated Guinness in mind during production. He listened to Guinness’ dialogue on a sound file in his dressing room and took more time after scenes were filmed “just to do a little extra Alec Guinness-y take – just to make sure. “It’s got to feel like him. I studied him in that movie,” the 51-year-old actor said. “I’ve always got to be somebody who
