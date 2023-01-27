Georgia’s Kemp emphasizes crime-fighting efforts in speech
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is emphasizing efforts to fight crime in his State of the State speech. The Republican said Wednesday that he will back up what was a major theme of his reelection campaign with legislation. Kemp wants to make it harder for some criminals to get bail, enhance penalties for recruiting children into gangs and raise penalties for failing to report human trafficking. Since he handily defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams in the November election, Kemp has been trying to promote his vision of conservative government. He also is touting his stewardship of the economy and his plans to improve education, housing and health care.
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crimePope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an exclusive interview Tuesday with The Associated Press. Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against LGBTQ people, and he himself referred to the issue in terms of “sin.” But he attributed such attitudes to cultural backgrounds, and said bishops in particular need to undergo a process of change to recognize the dignity of everyone. “These bishops have to have a process of conversion,” he said, adding that they should apply “tenderness, please, as God has for each one of us.” Francis’ comments, which were hailed by gay rights advocates as a milestone, are the first uttered by a pope about such laws. But they are also consistent with his overall approach to LGBTQ people and belief that the Catholic Church should welcome everyone and not discriminate.
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoesOver the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the biggest of those companies have failed spectacularly. Last week, Genesis filed Chapter 11, joining Voyager Digital, Celsius and BlockFi in the list of companies that have either filed for bankruptcy protection or gone out of business. They failed because of a lack of safeguards and a rapid drop in crypto prices. Customers wonder if they’ll recover any of their deposits.
