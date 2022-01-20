Harris still struggling to define herself one year in VP job
President Joe Biden put the full weight of his presidency behind voting rights action last week, heading to Capitol Hill in an effort to push Democrats to change Senate rules to pass legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris — whom Biden tapped to take the lead on passing voting rights legislation in June — wasn’t there. Both White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Harris aides had no clear answer when asked why the vice president didn’t join Biden in the meeting. It was yet another example of the difficulty Harris has faced throughout her first year in office, as she’s struggled to define herself and her role. Harris has grappled with an expansive portfolio of difficult assignments, fielded questions about her relationship with the president and faced what allies say is unprecedented scrutiny for a vice president — without, some worry, adequate support from the White House. And she’s navigated all that within the constraints of a global pandemic and a duty to act as the tie-breaking vote in an evenly-divided Senate that have restricted her ability to travel beyond Washington.
Do Minnesota cases show it's getting easier to convict cops?
MINNEAPOLIS — First, it was Mohamed Noor — convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed woman who approached his police SUV. Then it was Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin George Floyd to a Minneapolis street as he gasped for air. Last month, it was Kim Potter, guilty of manslaughter for shooting a young Black man after a traffic stop. Three recent convictions of police officers, all in the Minneapolis area, raise the question: Has there been a shift in jurors' historic unwillingness to convict cops in on-duty killings? As three more officers face federal trial this week in Floyd's death, the answer is: Maybe.
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?
Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s. It's especially important now with health care systems under strain, and with people in higher-risk situations such as crowded, indoor settings for extended periods, says Linsey Marr, who studies viruses at Virginia Tech. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to recommend the kinds of masks used by health care workers, but also noted it's important to pick a mask that fits well and that you’ll wear consistently. “Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask,” CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said in a statement. Previously, the CDC had said N95 masks should be reserved for health care workers because of supply shortages. There's a special category of “surgical N95” masks that are generally not available for sale to the public that the CDC says should continued to be reserved for health care settings.
