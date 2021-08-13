Mask fights rip Georgia schools as hospitals repeat warnings
Fights over masks in schools continued to tear at Georgia communities on Thursday even as hospital leaders renewed warnings of shrinking capacity to handle a surge of COVID-19 cases. More than 100 protesters gathered Thursday at the Cobb County school board headquarters in Marietta. Most of them were trying to push Georgia's second-largest school district, with 110,000 students. to mandate masks. The district, which has a sharp division on its school board, has stuck to its mask-optional policy, like the majority of other Georgia school districts, even as infections led the district to send the fifth grade home at one of its elementary schools recently. Djenaba Pershay, who lives in Mableton, said her daughter, now in fifth grade, had attended remotely all last year. When she chose in the spring to send her back to school in person this year, Pershay said the 107,000-student Cobb County district was still requiring masks. It dropped that requirement shortly afterward.
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Friday refused landlords' request to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said her “hands are tied” by an appellate decision from the last time courts considered the evictions moratorium in the spring. Alabama landlords who are challenging the moratorium, which is set to expire Oct. 3, are likely to appeal her ruling. In discussing the new moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of COVID-19, President Joe Biden acknowledged last week there were questions about its legality. But he said a court fight over the new order would buy time for the distribution of some of the $45 billion in rental assistance that has been approved but not yet used. As of Aug. 2, roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
FEMA: Paid $1B to help cover virus funerals
WASHINGTON — Matthew Redding, FEMA’s Deputy Director of Individual Assistance, says the agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses. The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can provide proof their family member died of COVID-19 and had qualified expenses not covered by some other source. Redding says the U.S. government has no projected end date for the funeral assistance. “FEMA has sufficient resources to continue this mission as the nation continues to grapple with so much loss,” he said. In some cases, there’s been assistance for multiple family members since the program launched nearly three months ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.