Journalists prepare for protests where they could be targets
While monitoring online chatter about protests at state capitols in advance of next week's presidential inauguration, the Seattle Times came across a chilling description for journalists: soft targets. The phrase drove home the importance of safety precautions being put in place by news organizations across the country this weekend, including those planned by Times managing editor Ray Rivera and his colleagues. “This is scary territory,” Rivera said. “I don’t want to overstate this, but there is always the concern. It’s hard to know how much of this is rhetoric or bombast, but it’s easy for me to think that some person is going to take those messages seriously and do something." At Capitols across the country, National Guard troops are being called up, fences built, windows boarded up and employees warned to stay away. No one wants to see repeats of the siege at the U.S. Capitol last week, and no one wants to be caught flat-footed. Video of journalists being roughed up is fresh in mind, along with graffiti scrawled on the Capitol saying “Murder the media.”
Unpacking one vaccination day, step by step
The line stretched nearly a block long. Nobody was grumbling about the wait. Those gathered at a senior wellness center in Washington, D.C., viewed it as a matter of life or death. The nation's capital had just opened up coronavirus vaccines to people 65 and older because of their increased risk. I was among those who had a shot within reach. In the nation's capital, along with the rest of the country, coronavirus cases have surged since the holidays. More than 32,800 positive cases have been recorded overall in the city. Nearly 850 people have died. And now add fears that the mob insurrection at the Capitol earlier this month could turn into a superspreader event, adding to the totals. People were on edge. As I waited for my shot, I wondered if I should be there.
Man keeping Christmas lights display up indefinitely
The Christmas season is over, but one Augustan wants to keep the spirit alive in the community with the musical, dazzling display he has built. This was the first holiday John Jarman set up a display. Though he had no experience, he spent the last year preparing and planning it. “If it lights up, makes noise or goes fast, I enjoy it,” Jarman said. “Ever since (I was) a kid, I’ve been obsessed with Christmas lights and this is literally a dream come true.” That dream amounted to a home covered in about 1,800 colored lights plus a luminous matrix that displays moving images. The lights are synced to music that Jarman is constantly updating. He said if it’s still up over Valentine’s Day, he’ll incorporate more love songs, if it’s up during St. Patrick’s Day, he’ll do some green light displays. The songs vary widely in genre and artists such as Quad City DJ’s, Bee Gees and Nat King Cole remixes.
