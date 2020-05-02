Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago's Art Institute
Somebody apparently needed a really big protective mask. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues near the Michigan Avenue entrance to the Art Institute disappeared about 24 hours after it was applied. Good news for the lion, though. By Friday afternoon, it got a new mask like the one the other lion nearby is wearing. But to make it tougher for thieves to steal them, the new mask and the one on the other lion are are now held on with cables that are a lot tougher to cut. Police are investigating the theft and are looking for two men whom a security guard saw get out of a black Chevrolet, climb onto one of the statutes and cut the mask from the lion's head. The large-scale masks were installed early Thursday to remind people to follow a statewide mandate that started Friday requiring people to wear masks in public places during the coronavirus crisis. The Picasso statue in nearby Daley Plaza is also wearing one. The lions are used to wearing head gear. They sported Cubs caps in 2016 when the team won the World Series and Bears helmets twice before the team's two trips to the Super Bowl.
TV critics event that showcases new series is canceled
The coronavirus has led to the cancellation of yet another industry staple this year: a summer gathering that brings together TV critics and the makers of upcoming programs. The Television Critics Association said Friday that the event won't be held, citing the “current state” of TV production. Widespread measures aimed at limiting the virus's spread have shut down tapings and brought much of Hollywood to a standstill. The organization's board and TV networks that planned to take part in the critics' event are exploring “virtual alternatives” to the Q&A panels that make up the summer and winter meetings held annually in Southern California. Actors, producers and network executives participate in the panels and other events to promote their new and returning programs. The association represents more than 200 critics and reporters who write about TV for U.S. and Canadian print and online outlets.
Accreditor frowns on Georgia school system's board troubles
A Georgia school district's accreditation has been downgraded after an accrediting agency slammed its school board for questionable conduct. The Athens Banner-Herald reports the Clarke County school district's status was moved down to “accredited under review.” The school system is still accredited by Cognia. Accreditation is supposed to signify a school meets minimum standards, and means colleges will accept its graduates' diplomas. Cognia said it will check Clarke's progress later this year. In a statement, the 14,000-student district said the school board and administrators “will work to address all directives provided within the report.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.