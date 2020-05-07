Mom's rule: Mother's Day special doc airs on Comedy Central
Louie Anderson's late mom is never very far from the comedian's mind. He often references her in his stand-up, writes books with her in mind and even won an Emmy for “Baskets” playing a character in full drag inspired by his real mom. “I’m trying to pay her back every day for saving me and providing me with a sense of humor that clicks with the rest of the country," he says. "I’ve been able to stay relevant for 42 years — it’s really her.” So Anderson was a natural choice to be featured in the touching documentary about moms and their comedian children called “ Call Your Mother, ” which airs on Comedy Central on Sunday, Mother's Day. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, “Call Your Mother” has interviews with dozens of comedians, including Awkwafina, Jim Gaffigan, Jimmy Carr, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr. “My hope is that people who can't watch it with their moms, will call their mothers after they see it. That's our hope,” Ewing said.
Bug experts dismiss worry about US 'murder hornets' as hypeInsect experts say people should calm down about the big bug with the nickname “murder hornet” — unless you are a beekeeper or a honeybee. The Asian giant hornets found in Washington state that grabbed headlines this week aren’t big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions. But the world's largest hornets do decapitate entire hives of honeybees, and that crucial food pollinator is already in big trouble. Numerous bug experts told The Associated Press that what they call hornet “hype" reminds them of the 1970s public scare when Africanized honeybees, nicknamed “killer bees,” started moving north from South America. While these more aggressive bees did make it up to Texas and the Southwest, they didn’t live up to the horror-movie moniker. However, they also do kill people in rare situations.
Georgia's lieutenant governor says he's giving up some of his pay in light of impending state budget cuts. Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Wednesday that he would voluntarily forgo 14% of his $91,609 salary in the budget year beginning July 1. Duncan would give up $12,825 leaving him with a salary of $78,784. That 14% is the current level of projected reductions that agencies are being asked to prepare as lawmakers try to patch together a spending plan for the upcoming budget year. That would be an almost $4 billion decline in what had been projected to be $28 billion in state revenue, outfall from the COVID-19 crisis that has stalled economic activity. “As we work through the budget process ahead of us it will be necessary for everyone to make sacrifices, and I will do my part and take a cut as well,” Duncan said in a statement A former minor-league baseball player, Duncan has worked in marketing and has consulted with health and construction companies.
