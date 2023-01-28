Monterey Park, an Asian cultural hub, shaken by shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — For decades, Monterey Park has been a haven for Asian immigrants seeking to maintain a strong cultural identity — and a culinary heaven for anybody near Los Angeles craving authentic Asian cuisine. Signs across the vibrant suburb are written in English and Chinese. Families raise bilingual children. And residents in their golden years enjoy karaoke and — as the outside world learned last week after a horrific mass shooting — ballroom dancing. That sense of peace was shattered after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others last Saturday during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Dance Ballroom. But while residents work through the trauma, the tragedy has only sharpened their feelings about what makes Monterey Park so special, and worth protecting.
Justice Kavanaugh: Supreme Court’s slow start a coincidenceSupreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the public shouldn’t read anything into the high court’s historically slow start to releasing opinions. The court began its term in October, but the first opinion was only issued this week. Speaking at the University of Notre Dame, the justice said the delay is just “a coincidence of which mix of cases were in October and November.” He said all the decisions will still be announced by the end of June when the court begins its summer break. Kavanaugh says: “I don’t think anyone needs to worry.”
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortageRestaurants are beginning the new year with a recurring problem: labor shortages. Chipotle said Thursday it’s looking to hire 15,000 people in North America to ensure its stores are staffed up ahead of its busy spring season. Other chains are also looking for workers: Taco Bell has more than 25,000 listings for crew members posted on its website, while Starbucks has posted more than 10,000 listings for baristas. U.S. restaurants have added jobs for 24 consecutive months since the height of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association. But restaurant employment is still 3.6% lower than before the pandemic, or the equivalent of 450,000 jobs. In a November survey of its members, the association found that 62% of restaurant operators said they didn’t have enough employees to satisfy customer demand. Eighty-seven percent of operators said they will hire additional employees in the next year if they find qualified applicants, but 79% said they already have job openings that have been difficult to fill.
