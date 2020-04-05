Queen delivers message of hope to UK amid virus outbreak
Britain needed a message of hope Sunday. The queen delivered it. Queen Elizabeth II offered support to a country locked down in the coronavirus pandemic, promising the nation that it would rise to the challenge and overcome the outbreak. In a rare address to the nation, the 93-year-old monarch acknowledged the suffering that many families have experienced because of the COVID-19 crisis, which has infected more than 47,806 people in the U.K. and killed at least 4,934 of them. She drew upon wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge resolve in a time of crisis. “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different,” she said. "This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. “We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us.” Her remarks were broadcast only moments before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office announced he had been admitted to the hospital for “precautionary tests.'' The news will add to unease in Britain, which has been in lockdown for nearly two weeks.
New phone-only Quibi aims for bite of digital entertainment
Want to see Chance the Rapper prank Hollywood stars? Catch a new action thriller starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz? How about a six-minute edition of “60 Minutes”? There’s an app for that, and more. Quibi — a snappy amalgam of “quick” and “bite” — is a mobile phone-only platform that will release its snack-sized installments of movies and TV shows each weekday. There will be seven-day-a-week dollops of news, sports and weather, gathered under the umbrella name Daily Essentials, all adding up to a mind-boggling 175-plus programs planned for this year. It launches today in the U.S. and Canada with a 90-day free trial and 50 programs, all in segments no longer than 10 minutes. They include “Punk’d,” with Chance the Rapper as host and executive producer; the Hemsworth-Waltz movie “Most Dangerous Game,” and “Chrissy’s Court,” with Chrissy Teigen administering justice in small claims cases a la Judge Judy.
Indoor tennis courts finished, with no one to play
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is now fully capable of hosting major NCAA championship events with the completion of the new six-court indoor tennis pavilion. When anyone will actually get to play in it is entirely dependent on the containment of the novel coronavirus. The facility had to be available in the event of rain during the Atlantic Coast Conference championships that had been scheduled for later this month. But the tournament was canceled along with all intercollegiate spring sports. “Obviously amid the COVID-19 concerns, I don’t know that we will be able to do a grand opening sort of thing,” said Collin Cadwell, director of the Rome Tennis Center. “It’ll probably be a soft opening sort of thing.” The entire tennis center is shut down for the time being due to the pandemic.
