Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2022 word of the year: “goblin mode.” It defines the term as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” First seen on Twitter in 2009, “goblin mode” gained popularity in 2022 as people around the world emerged uncertainly from pandemic lockdowns. The word of the year is intended to reflect “the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” For the first time, this year’s winning phrase was chosen by public vote, from among three finalists selected by Oxford Languages lexicographers: goblin mode, metaverse and the hashtag IStandWith.
Trump rebuked for call to suspend ConstitutionFormer President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme and said Republicans will have to make a choice whether to continue embracing Trump’s anti-democratic views. Trump, who is the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan. 6, 2021, faces a escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments.
Fans’ wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in QatarThe World Cup has become a political lightning rod in Qatar. So it comes as no surprise that soccer fans’ sartorial style has sparked controversy. Fans from around the world have refashioned traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes at the first World Cup in the Middle East. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically-minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in a country that criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn a range of reactions from locals in the tiny Muslim emirate that has seen nothing remotely like the spectacle of the World Cup before. The outfits have elicited amusement and excitement in some cases. They have brought backlash in other instances.
