Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit. Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.
Talking to kids about nukes: Parents, experts suggest truthJillian Amodio went with the truth when her 10-year-old daughter had some pointed questions about the war in Ukraine. “When she asked what nuclear weapons were, I explained in simple terms that they’re explosive devices used in warfare that are capable of releasing tremendous amounts of energy and causing widespread harm and damage,” said the Annapolis, Maryland, founder of a support group called Moms for Mental Health. But her daughter wasn’t finished there. “She asked if we were in danger of being hit with nuclear weapons,” said Amodio. “And I explained that leaders around the world are responsible for ensuring that nuclear warfare doesn’t occur, and that we have learned from past instances just how devastating the effects of nuclear warfare can be.” She did what many parents and experts recommend: She led with the truth, though she chose her details based on what she knew her child could handle emotionally.
How to cushion the financial hit from sky-high gas pricesAny motorist who has had to fill up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. In the U.S., they’ve reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That’s 50%, or $1.43 per gallon, more than they were a year ago. The average owner of a full-size SUV is spending about $110 more each month on fuel than at this time last year, Kelley Blue Book says. Even owners of compact cars are paying $60 more monthly, on average. And if you’re like many people, the prices of both new and used cars are so high now that it may be prohibitively expensive to buy another, more fuel-efficient vehicle. That’s if you could find one. New and used vehicles are in historically short supply.
