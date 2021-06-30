Police spending and package theft among new Georgia laws
ATLANTA — As of Thursday, Georgia cities and counties are blocked from sharply cutting police spending, college athletes can get paid for the use of their name or image, and it is a felony to steal packages from three or more addresses. Those are among the dozens of new laws approved by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year that took effect July 1. It was also the first day of the state's new budget year, with a $27.2 billion spending plan beginning. Some laws were already in effect, such as a measure permanently allowing Georgia diners to order mixed alcoholic drinks to take out when also ordering food, a measure increasing penalties on street racing and stunt driving, and parts of the state's restrictive new election law.
With millions of people having stayed home from places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic, struggling congregations have one key question: How many of them will return? As the pandemic recedes in the United States and in-person services resume, worries of a deepening slide in attendance are universal. Some houses of worship won’t make it. Smaller organizations with older congregations that struggled to adapt during the pandemic are in the greatest danger of a downward spiral from which they can’t recover, said the Rev. Gloria E. White-Hammond, lecturer at the Harvard Divinity School and co-pastor of a church in Boston. On the Maine coast, the pandemic proved to be the last straw for the 164-year-old Waldoboro United Methodist Church. Even before COVID-19 swept the world, weekly attendance had dipped to 25 or 30 at the white-clapboard New England church that could hold several hundred worshippers. The number further dwindled to five or six before the final service was held Sunday, said the Rev. Gregory Foster. The remaining congregants realized they couldn’t continue to maintain the structure, and decided to fold the tent, Foster said. “We can’t entirely blame everything on COVID. But that was just the final blow. Some people have not been back at all,” he said.
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin revealed Wednesday that he had received the domestically developed Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia. During an annual call-in show taking pre-screened questions, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths — similar to numbers it has been reporting daily since June 24. The number of reported deaths was a record for a single day for the country. While reaffirming his position that vaccinations should be voluntary, Putin emphasized that decisions by local authorities in regions across Russia that made shots mandatory for some workers should help contain the surge.
