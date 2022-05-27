‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting
UVALDE, Texas — One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept all the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One girl sensed something was wrong and wanted to skip school. On Wednesday, stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 grade schoolers — described by the school district superintendent as “precious individuals” — and their teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Superintendent Hal Harrell says it was obvious by “their angelic smiles that they were loved.”
329 years later, last Salem ‘witch’ who wasn’t is pardonedBOSTON — It took more than three centuries, but the last Salem “witch” who wasn’t has been officially pardoned. Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., clearing her name 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch Trials. Johnson was never executed, but neither was she officially pardoned like others wrongly accused of witchcraft. Lawmakers agreed to reconsider her case last year after a curious eighth-grade civics class at North Andover Middle School took up her cause and researched the legislative steps needed to clear her name. Subsequent legislation introduced by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, was tacked onto a budget bill and approved. “We will never be able to change what happened to victims like Elizabeth but at the very least can set the record straight,” DiZoglio said. In a statement, North Andover teacher Carrie LaPierre — whose students championed the legislation — praised the youngsters for taking on “the long-overlooked issue of justice for this wrongly convicted woman.”
A good man: Exhibits honor ‘Peanuts’ creator Schulz on 100thCOLUMBUS, Ohio — New exhibits at museums in Ohio and California are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the man who created the comic strip Peanuts. Lucy Shelton Caswell is founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She calls Schulz a genius who liked to make people laugh. Benjamin Clark is curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. He says Schulz stripped cartoons to their basic elements without losing any of their expressiveness. At its height Peanuts ran in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide.
