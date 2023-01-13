Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses
Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year, and hatched a lot of sticker shock on grocery aisles. The latest government data shows that the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November. That’s putting stress on consumer budgets and the bottom line of food producers and restaurants that rely heavily on eggs as an ingredient. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to help control bird flu were egg-laying chickens. But even with the price increases, eggs remain relatively affordable compared to other proteins like chicken and beef.
Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probeGeorgia state lawmakers are pushing back on a state court ruling that forced some of them to testify during an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. The state House and Senate adopted rules Wednesday that say legislative privilege — a legal concept rooted in the U.S. and Georgia constitutions that says lawmakers shouldn’t face questioning for activities relating to making laws — should shield communications with people outside the legislature. Most majority Republicans voted in favor and most Democrats voted against. Crucially, the language is only part of legislative rules. It’s not clear if it would hold up in court, and judges nationwide have typically limited sweeping claims of legislative privilege. A Georgia judge ruled last year that lawmakers had to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta about contact with private citizens on Trump-related matters, even if those communications were part of legislative duties.
Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signsA leading rights group says widespread opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the power of a unified response against human rights abuses. Human Rights Watch says in its annual world report that there are also signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere. It says a “litany of human rights crises” emerged in 2022, but the year also presented new opportunities to strengthen protections against violations. The report covers human rights conditions in more than 100 countries and territories.
