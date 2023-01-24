Subpoena granted in Reno mayor’s suit over tracking device
RENO, Nev. — A judge has granted a subpoena sought by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve to force a private investigator to identify who hired his firm to secretly install a tracking device on her vehicle. The Reno Gazette Journal reported Washoe District Judge David Hardy approved the subpoena Friday to be served on David McNeely and his private-investigation firm 5 Alpha Industries. Schieve filed a lawsuit against them last month after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit alleges the investigator trespassed on her property to install the device without her consent. It says a mechanic noticed it while working on her vehicle.
‘Avatar’ marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1, crosses $2 billionJames Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009’s “Avatar.” The Walt Disney Co.’s “The Way of Water” added $19.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Its global total has now surpassed $2 billion, putting it sixth all-time and just ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The only new wide release from a major studio on the weekend was the thriller “Missing.” It debuted with $9.3 million.
Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestationShaking a traditional rattle, Brazil’s incoming head of Indigenous affairs recently walked through every corner of the agency’s headquarters — even its coffee room — as she invoked help from ancestors during a ritual cleansing. The ritual carried extra meaning for Joenia Wapichana, Brazil’s first Indigenous woman to command the agency charged with protecting the Amazon rainforest and its people. Once she is sworn in next month under newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Wapichana promises to clean house at an agency that critics say has allowed the Amazon’s resources to be exploited at the expense of the environment. As Wapichana performed the ritual, Indigenous people and government officials enthusiastically chanted “Yoohoo! Funai is ours!’’ — a reference to the agency she will lead. Environmentalists, Indigenous people and voters sympathetic to their causes were important to Lula’s narrow victory over former President Jair Bolsonaro. Now Lula is seeking to fulfill campaign pledges he made to them on a wide range of issues, from expanding Indigenous territories to halting a surge in illegal deforestation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.