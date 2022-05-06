Sudden abortion focus shakes midterm election landscape
For decades, Democrats have tried to motivate their voters by warning of the conservative fight to outlaw abortion. The threat may no longer be theoretical. A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has rocked the political landscape on the eve of the midterm elections. Suddenly, Democrats may have a powerful new tool to help animate their base. Leading Democratic strategists suggest that a Roe reversal could help motivate key segments of President Joe Biden’s coalition — young people, voters of color and suburban women, in particular. But they warn that it may not be enough to overcome other political challenges come November.
CDC restates recommendation for masks on planes, trainsU.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation. Americans age 2 and older should wear a well-fitting masks while on public transportation, including in airports and train stations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, citing the current spread of coronavirus and projections of future COVID-19 trends. For months, the Transportation Security Administration had been enforcing a requirement that passengers and workers wear masks. The government had repeatedly extended the mandate, and the latest one had been set to expire May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. The same day, the TSA said it would no longer enforce the mandate.
Church of ‘Bloody Sunday’ on endangered places listLike religious congregants all over, the people of historic Brown Chapel AME Church turned off the lights and locked the doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because it wasn’t safe to gather for worship with a deadly virus circulating. For a time, the landmark church that launched a national voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, was off limits. What members found when they returned was heartbreaking: Termites had eaten so much wood that parts of the structure weren’t stable anymore, said member Juanda Maxwell, and water leaks damaged walls. Mold was growing in parts of the building, where hundreds met before Alabama state troopers attacked voting rights demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge.The red brick church, with distinctive twin bell towers and a domed ceiling, tops this year’s list of the nation’s most endangered historic places, according to the Washington, D.C.-based, National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization which works to highlight and preserve sites that are in danger of being lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.