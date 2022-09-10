This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster
A five-bedroom Victorian house south of Georgia’s capitol was in severe disrepair until an Atlanta couple saw its potential. Then they learned it was built around 1900 by South Atlanta postmaster and civil rights activist Luther Judson Price. Kysha and Jonathan Hehn say they’re trying their best to honor the family’s role in uplifting the Brownsville community. Price and his wife Minnie Wright Price also led their local Methodist Episcopal Church and organized voter registration drives at a time when Georgia’s white leaders sought to make Black voting impossible. The PBS home improvement show “This Old House” will stream episodes on their renovation in September.
UPS hiring for the holiday rush holds steady above 100,000UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season, about inline with the previous two years. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, it’s still well above historic norms. UPS said Wednesday that there will be job openings for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.
Knock, knock: Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door workJehovah’s Witnesses have restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than two and a half years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, reviving a religious practice that the faith considers crucial and cherished. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood on the south side of Boston, Dan and Carrie Sideris spent a balmy morning walking around knocking on doors and ringing bells. Dan Sideris said he had been apprehensive about evangelizing in person in “a changed world,” but the experience erased any traces of doubt. “It all came back quite naturally because we don’t have a canned speech,” he said. “We try to engage with people about what’s in their heart, and what we say comes from our hearts.” The couple were surprised at how many people opened their doors and were receptive. One man took a break from a Zoom call to accept their booklets and set up an appointment to continue the conversation. At another home, a woman spoke of how many family members died in the last two years — something the Siderises could relate to, both of them having lost parents recently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.