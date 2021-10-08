Token of all tokens: Could a $1T coin fix the debt limit?
Some politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Even its serious proponents — who are not that many — call it a gimmick. They say it is an oddball way out of an oddball accounting problem that will have severe consequences to average people's pocketbooks and the economy if it is not worked out in coming days. But despite all the jokes about who should go on the face of the coin — Chuck E. Cheese? Donald Trump, to tempt or taunt the GOP? — there's scholarship behind it, too. However improbable, it is conceivable the government could turn $1 trillion into a coin of the realm without lawmakers having a say.
In California, some buy machines that make water out of air
BENICIA, Calif. — The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products. The system is one of several that have been developed in recent years to extract water from humidity in the air. Other inventions include mesh nets, solar panels and shipping containers that harvest moisture from the air. Bowman said his company's machines — made for use at homes, offices, ranches and elsewhere — dehumidify the air and in doing so create water that's filtered to make it drinkable. The technology works especially well in foggy areas and depending on the size can produce between 200 gallons and 1,900 gallons of water a day.
Supporters of Georgia's Kemp counterattack after Trump rally
ATLANTA — Supporters of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are fighting back against Donald Trump and their own party leaders, angered by a rally last month in which the former president again attacked the state's chief executive. Kemp's proponents warn that a total embrace of Trump, his false claims about election fraud and his vendetta against the governor for not trying to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia last year could ruin Republican chances in 2022 in the narrowly divided state. “Right now we are joined at the hip to Donald Trump, who doesn’t share the same interests," said James Hall, a state Republican Party committee member from Savannah. "He wants to torpedo Brian Kemp.” Georgia is one of several states seeing Trump-driven infighting.
