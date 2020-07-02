Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
WASHINGTON — After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger — and he likes it. “I’m all for masks. I think masks are good,” Trump told Fox Business in an interview. "People have seen me wearing one.” Trump’s comments came a day after Republican lawmakers suggested that he wear a mask in public to set a good example for Americans. “If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in the interview. Trump has long resisted being photographed in a mask. In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures were difficult to maintain. Trump immediately undercut the CDC guidance by flatly stating that he wouldn’t be following it, suggesting it would be unseemly for the commander in chief to wear a mask as he meets with heads of state. On Wednesday, he sounded a different tone.
Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head to return
LOS ANGELES — Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to TV in a reimagined version of the animated series about a pair of Gen X slackers. “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Mike Judge, the creator and voice of both characters, said in a statement. “Beavis and Butt-Head,” which debuted in 1993 on MTV, is moving in its new iteration to ViacomCBS corporate sibling Comedy Central, it was announced Wednesday. The channel said it has ordered two seasons of the new series that will feature themes “relatable to both new and old fans," including Gen Z kids and their Gen X parents. The original series, which drew praise for its social satire and criticism for its raunchy humor and violence, aired until 1997 and was briefly revived in 2011.
Robert E. Lee statue becomes epicenter of protest movement
RICHMOND, Va. — Just a little over a month ago, the area around Richmond's iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was as quiet and sedate as the statue itself. But since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the area has been transformed into a bustling hub of activity for demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism. The giant concrete pedestal of the statue is now covered by colorful graffiti, with many of the hand-painted messages denouncing police and demanding an end to systemic racism and inequality. Clashes between police and protesters gathered near the statue have become a regular occurrence. In response to the protests, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pledged to take down the statue. But its removal has been at least temporarily blocked by a lawsuit, one of several complaints filed by people who want the monument to stay where it has stood since it was erected in 1890 in this former capital of the Confederacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.