Twitter abuse victims fear Musk’s plans, but may not quit
Perhaps no group of people is more alarmed about Elon Musk’s apparent plan to make Twitter a free speech free-for-all than those most likely to be targeted for harassment: women, racial minorities and other marginalized groups. They fear that a more hands-off approach to policing the platform will embolden purveyors of hate speech, bullying and disinformation to ratchet up their bad behavior — a possibility Musk has done little to dispel. Yet even those who have faced extreme harassment on Twitter say they are unlikely to quit the platform. Despite the negative psychological toll, they still place a high value on Twitter as a place to express their views and engage with others.
After a rocket: ‘One second and you are left with nothing’ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy was one of at least three people wounded in what Ukrainian emergency officials are calling the first Russian strike in a residential area of the southern city of Zaporizhzhia since Russia’s invasion began. The city has been a crucial waypoint for tens of thousands of people fleeing the besieged southern port of Mariupol. The rocket strike came Thursday as parts of southern Ukraine are preparing for a further onslaught by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its coastline. Residents said at least eight homes in the modest neighborhood of cherry trees and wooden fences were damaged or destroyed. The boy’s father said “it just takes one second and you’re left with nothing.”
Your dog’s personality may have little to do with its breedWASHINGTON — Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science. “There is a huge amount of behavioral variation in every breed, and at the end of the day, every dog really is an individual,” said study co-author and University of Massachusetts geneticist Elinor Karlsson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.