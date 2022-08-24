Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defenses, privacy protections and its ability to detect and root out fake accounts, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. Zatko didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday but told the Washington Post that he “felt ethically bound” to come forward.
These are dry, stressful days for lawns. Some tips to help.Much of the country has experienced drought and extreme heat this summer. And turfgrass lawns are feeling the pain. AP gardening writer Jessica Damiano says that if your grass has gone brown under the scorching summer sun then water it less and don’t step on it until it recovers. Don’t mow lawns too short or too often. Also water less often but deeply, and preferably early in the morning. If you have a sprinkler system then put out a can to measure how much water the sprinklers put out in one cycle. Then you can calculate how often you need to run the system. Don’t fertilize grass during the heat. Leave clippings on the lawn. Rethink artificial turf. And next year, consider replacing turfgrass with more drought-tolerant plants.
Hopi teens see need for skateboarding park, make it happenVILLAGE OF TEWA, Ariz. — They skateboarded on basketball courts and in parking lots, through highway intersections and down roads that twist from the mesas that rise above the high desert. They set up tricks with old railroad ties and lumber, sometimes using their own skateboards to move the materials in place. During a pandemic that led to lockdowns, curfews and mask mandates on the Hopi reservation, the solo nature of skateboarding was a comfort. But the reservation that borders the northeast corner of Arizona lacked a designated skate spot. So a group of Hopi teenagers made it happen, seeing out a project they initially thought would take months and displaying the Hopi cultural value of sumi’nangwa — coming together for the greater good. “I hope this will inspire other youth groups to try and do something like this to make the Hopi community a better place for the future generations of our people,” said Quintin “Q” Nahsonhoya, one of a handful of co-leads on the project. The skateboarding destination opened late this spring in the Village of Tewa. It’s called Skate 264 for the highway that runs through the 2,500 square-mileHopi reservation and connects the more than dozen villages.
