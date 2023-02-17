CHATSWORTH — When Chris Tipton took over as head coach of the downtrodden Murray County High School girls basketball program before last season, he had a message for his team.
He thought there was a lid holding down the program that hadn’t won a region championship since 1967, and the Lady Indians adopted a new rallying cry: Take the lid off.
On Friday night, any last grip that lid had was officially removed.
Murray County (20-4) cruised over Model (15-10) 48-29 to earn the first region title for Murray girls basketball in 55 years.
“If it’s not off, it’s got to have jumped most of the way off or something,” Tipton said as his players could be heard screaming in celebration in the locker room behind him. “We still have a lot of work to do, but this is so special. It’s something that hasn’t happened since 1967. I’ve got a great group of girls.”
Those girls romped through region play 12-0 to earn its top seed and downed North Murray in the Region 7-2A semifinals to finally earn a chance at that elusive championship.
After a slow first few minutes for the Lady Indians, the drought seemed inevitably to be coming to a close.
Murray County didn’t score for the first four minutes of action, but jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the final minutes of the first. The Lady Indians allowed just nine points in the first half of a Model team that hit eight 3-pointers in an upset over second-seeded Fannin County in the semis.
“Our focus was on rebounding and on guarding those shooters,” Tipton said. “I thought we probably played the best defense we’ve had all season.”
The Lady Indians locked down for the final 6:13 of the second quarter, not allowing another point before halftime while closing with 13 unanswered take a 26-9 lead into halftime.
The lead was up to 31-13 late in the third and sat at 37-20 after three quarters.
Murray’s starters were pulled with a couple of minutes left to a round of applause from the fans that traveled across town to the host site at North Murray High.
Seven Lady Indians scored in the team effort. No player sat above six at halftime, but the two senior leaders, Ella Dotson and Mattie Nuckolls, came on strong in the second half. Nuckolls led with 12 and Dotson scored six of her seven after halftime. Skyler Mahoney and Bayleigh Winkler each put in eight.
Murray County ended a playoff drought that had lasted since 2000 last year, but the Lady Indians are set to make a second straight playoff appearance this season.
From 1979 to 2021, Murray made only two playoff appearances. Now, they’ve gone back-to-back.
They’ll be the region’s top seed and play the fourth-seeded team from Region 8-2A at home in the first round, which starts Tuesday.
There, the Lady Indians will start work on what they hope will be a new drought-ender. Murray County hasn’t won a state championship since 1965.
