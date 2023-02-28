“Big Game Bob” has done it again, and Chris Tipton has Murray County High School doing what the Lady Indians haven’t in half a century.
Two high school teams from Whitfield County and Murray County are left standing in the march to Macon and the high school basketball state championships.
Northwest head coach “Big Game Bob” Williams has proved his mettle in those big games once again for the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins, leading a surprise return to the Elite 8. Tipton and the Lady Indians won a region title for the first time since 1967 and are in the state’s quarterfinals for the first time since 1978. Both teams suit up tonight with a chance to keep rolling on their playoff runs, and both will do it at home.
Northwest Whitfield hosts Region 1-4A champion Hardaway in the Elite 8 tonight at 6 in Tunnel Hill. With a chance to reach the semifinals for the first time since a runner-up finish in 1966, Murray County plays Region 4-2A’s second-seeded team in T.W. Josey tonight at 6:30.
“Everything is just lining up for all the work these girls have put in,” Tipton said. “And I couldn’t be more proud.”
With a win, Northwest would advance to the state semis for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2010. The Lady Bruins would play either Chestatee or Griffin on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fort Valley State University. The Lady Indians, with a win, would face either Banks County or Central-Macon at 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
After six straight seasons of stalling in the second round, a Northwest Whitfield group led by seven seniors reached the Elite 8 last year before being eliminated by Baldwin.
With a new-look roster and just two upperclassmen, senior Callie White and junior Lexi Lyon, Northwest is thriving again behind stellar sophomores Kennedy Baker and Sloan Pender.
“We had a couple of girls coming back from that team, but to dress five freshmen with them and for them to do what they’ve done is unbelievable,” Williams said.
Northwest is helped by a little bit of luck in getting to play its quarterfinal game at home. The Georgia High School Association universal coin toss determined that teams on top of the bracket would play at home in situations where equal seeds meet. Both teams enter as region champions and one seeds, but the Lady Bruins were in the top half of the bracket.
Hardaway, which is in Columbus, is 23-4 on the season, went 8-0 in Region 1-4A play and won the region tournament. Hardaway won 71-29 over West Laurens in the first round and 60-30 over Fayette County in the second. In the final state rankings after the regular season, Hardaway was ranked fifth. Westminster, which Northwest knocked off in the second round, was seventh. Region 1-4A named two Co-Players of the Year, with both being from Hardaway. The duo of Adazha Burrell and Mikayla Johnson, both sophomores and both guards, earned the region’s top honor. Johnson averages 18.7 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game, while Burrell carries a per-game average of 9.4 points and 6.1 assists.
Murray County had the same fortune in the coin toss and would have hosted tonight either way, but second-seeded Josey has to make the trip to Chatsworth instead of Region 1-2A champion Dodge County.
“Our community backs us up,” Tipton said, who estimates over 1,000 attendees at Murray County’s second round win over KIPP Atlanta. “It’s such an unfair advantage for us to get to play at home.”
Augusta’s Josey comes into that hostile environment with a record of 24-4. A Class 2A semifinalist a year ago and the 2021 2A state champion, Josey finished the regular season at the top of Region 4-2A, but was upset at the hands of Thomson in the region championship game. After a 52-22 win over Vidalia in the first round, Josey earned a 47-40 road win over Dodge County. Josey was ranked fifth in Class 2A after the regular season. Eighth-ranked Murray County, led by seniors Ella Dotson (20 points per game) and Mattie Nuckolls (17 points per game), defeated 10th-ranked KIPP 61-56 in overtime in the second round.
