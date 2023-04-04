CHATSWORTH — North Murray High School’s boys soccer team needed a win Tuesday in its final game of the regular season to wrap up a second straight region title.
Cross-town rival Murray County couldn’t make a play for the region title, but the Indians played the spoiler.
Murray knocked off the Mountaineers 1-0 to upend North Murray’s Region 7-2A championship hopes.
The Indians (8-8) got a first-half goal and withstood a second-half barrage from a desperate North Murray side (11-3) to grab the upset win. North Murray came into the final game tied with Model in the standings with just one Region 7-2A loss. North Murray would have earned the title with a win on a tiebreaker with Model, but the Indians’ win handed the region championship to Model and pushed the Mountaineers into the second seed. Murray County, which avenged a loss on penalty kicks to North Murray earlier this season, finished third in the region.
Murray broke through for what would be the only score of the night halfway through the first half.
After a corner kick and a scrum in front of the net, Francisco Perez exited a mass of bodies with the ball and beat diving North Murray goalkeeper Rui Moscat to the corner of the net.
North Murray, which had a 49-2 goal differential in region games coming in, couldn’t get much traction on offense in the first half.
In the second half, the chances started to come for the Mountaineers, but North Murray couldn’t tie it.
With 30 minutes to play, North Murray got off three good looks on one possession.
One shot smacked off the upright of the goal, and the rebound led to another North Murray shot that was blocked away by Murray keeper Jakob Hendrikson. Once that block was collected by a Mountaineer, a third shot went just wide.
Each team will appear in the Class 2A playoffs next week.
Murray County travels to Roswell’s Fellowship Christian in the first round on April 14, while North Murray hosts Union County.
Prior to the boys game, the Murray Lady Indians delivered a dramatic rivalry victory of their own.
Leslie Lara got a steal-and-score with just 29.8 seconds left in the second overtime period to hand Murray (7-8-1) a 2-1 victory and a season sweep of two games with North Murray (8-7).
Lara stepped in front of a North Murray pass and charged the goal. She lifted the ball into the top of the net to grab the game-winner.
Though there were just seconds remaining, the Lady Mountaineers made a push downfield, and Murray goalkeeper Lira Lingerfelt had to dive on a ball as time expired to stop it from rolling in for an equalizing goal.
Lingerfelt kept it out, and the Lady Indians mobbed her and Lara in celebration.
For most of the second half, Murray County appeared to be headed for a regulation win.
An early-half goal put the Lady Indians on top, but North Murray finally answered with 7:02 to go.
Kellie Taylor pulled away from the defense on a breakaway, but her shot was deflected by Lingerfelt. The ball squirted away to North Murray’s Inary Cuenca, who put it in the open net.
Less than a minute later, Taylor had a similar opportunity, but the Lady Indian defense managed to clear the ball and avoid North Murray taking the lead.
Regulation ended with a 1-1 tie, and the score remained the same after the first of two required 10-minute overtime periods. Lara’s late goal kept the game from being decided by a penalty kick shootout.
Murray County advances to the state playoffs for the first time in program history. The Lady Indians are Region 7-2A’s third seed and play on the road at Athens Academy in the first round on April 13.
Despite the loss, North Murray finishes as Region 7-2A’s second seed and hosts a playoff game for the first time. The Lady ‘Neers play Union County at home on April 13.
