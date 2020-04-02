Over the past seven hours, Murray County's confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases increased from six to seven while Whitfield County's cases dropped from 15 to 14, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As to why Whitfield's cases dropped, clerical errors occur and the county of residence can change during record review, a spokeswoman with the Department of Health said earlier this week.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 25. Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 119 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 77 negative results, six positive results and 36 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 5,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 176 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,129 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 20 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has five cases while Chattooga County has three.
Fulton County has the most cases (747) in the state followed by Dougherty County (521) and DeKalb County (409).
