DALTON, Ga. — Two Chattanooga teens face multiple felony charges and a third teen also faces several criminal charges following a chase that began Tuesday afternoon on I-75 in Whitfield County and ended near the intersection of the Dalton bypass and Chatsworth Highway.
Martinez Emmanuel Billups, 17, of 2507 Stewart St., was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony theft by receiving stolen property (a firearm), felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Laderron Freeman, 18, of 3825 Hixson Pike, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers; improper passing (passing on a shoulder or roadway); felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; driving on a divided highway, controlled access road or emergency lane; misdemeanor driving without a valid license; hit and run (driver to stop/return to the scene of the accident); failure to report accident; failure of driver to exercise due care; two counts of misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
A 16-year-old, whose name was not released, was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction.
According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, around 1 p.m. on Tuesday an unmarked Whitfield County Sheriff's Office vehicle spotted a 2017 Audi Q5 "traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on I-75" and issued an alert. The press release said the Audi was "speeding and traveling recklessly." A Georgia State Patrol trooper determined the Audi was traveling 87 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop the Audi.
The driver of the Audi, identified by the report as Freeman, did not stop, and a pursuit began, which went south on I-75 to Exit 315 (Red Bud Road).
"The violator drove recklessly off the exit and turned around to enter I-75 North," according to the report.
The pursuit continued north on I-75 to Exit 328 (Connector 3), where the Audi again left the interstate.
The press release said the chase continued east on State Route 52. When the driver of the Audi tried to turn onto State Route 3, he "sideswiped several vehicles. ... lost control of the vehicle and crashed."
When the Audi stopped, Freeman, Billups and the 16-year-old "fled on foot," according to the press release and information from the Georgia State Patrol.
Freeman and Billups were captured after a short chase. The press release said several law enforcement units, including from the Georgia Department of Public Safety SWAT team and the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division, were brought in to help with the search for the other passenger, the 16-year-old.
Officers found a stolen weapon in the Audi and also determined the vehicle had been stolen in Chattanooga some time after 11 p.m. on Monday.
