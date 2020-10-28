CRANDALL, Ga. — Some 50 to 60 dogs were removed from a “hoarding situation” in far northern Murray County on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport.
Davenport said a tip came in to Murray County Animal Control about the situation at 577 Beaverdale Road. Animal Control alerted the sheriff’s office, which obtained a search warrant. Davenport said the animals were removed and taken by Animal Control and the Murray County Humane Society.
“It is my understanding that there was no intentional mistreatment of the animals,” Davenport said. “But the residents did become overwhelmed by the sheer number of animals.”
Davenport declined to name the residents of the home.
“No charges have been filed. But it is an ongoing investigation, and charges will be filed if appropriate,” he said. “It is my understanding the residents were elderly and are also not well physically.”
Davenport said the Murray County Fire Department helped with the removal of the animals. He said deputies removing the dogs wore hazmat (hazardous material) suits.
“Any time you have that many animals, there’s going to be feces, there’s going to be fleas,” he said. “So we thought it would be prudent.”
