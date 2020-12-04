'A huge impact': Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership dissolves after 28 years

DALTON, Ga. — For 28 years, the Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership racked up many successes, from founding MedBank, which helps people who lack prescription drug coverage and who fall below a certain income level to receive access to prescription drugs, to connecting the Spanish-speaking residents of Whitfield County to health care, to increasing awareness of the dangers of smoking and obesity.
But while many of the Partnership’s programs will live on, the Partnership itself is no more.
“Due primarily to ongoing financial difficulties resulting from the termination and subsequent arrest of its former director for alleged crimes involving the NGHP’s finances, the board of NGHP formally voted to dissolve the entity and cease all operations,” the board said in a statement.
In January, the Partnership’s former executive director, Greg Dent, was arrested by the Dalton Police Department and charged with felony theft by taking following an embezzlement investigation. Police say Dent took some $80,000.
Partnership Board Chairman Brittany Pittman said then that an audit of the Partnership found “inconsistencies” that led the agency’s board to unanimously “terminate the employment” of Dent in November 2019.
Reached by phone this week, Pittman said she was driving and would call back but had not called by press time.
The Partnership had approximately seven employees and an annual budget of roughly $500,000, according to board Vice Chairman Mark Mixer.
How would a theft of $80,000 over three years so adversely impact an organization with an annual budget of half a million dollars?
“All of a sudden you’ve got a quick abandoning of people who have faith in the organization,” said Mixer. “That spirals out of control. We had folks who had provided substantial support in the past say ‘I don’t know if I can support this to the extent I have in the past because it is now suspect.’”
Dent did not immediately respond to a Facebook message. The criminal case against him has been on hold as most criminal justice proceedings were shut down for the spring and summer because of COVID-19.
District Attorney Bert Poston said no attorney is listed for Dent in his computer system.
Mixer said when it became clear that board members could not sustain the Partnership, “the goal became to really have an understanding of the services that the Partnership provided and then how can we find similar organizations in the community to take on those services. That took a lot of time, a lot more time than I thought it would.”
The Partnership’s clinical-based programs such as health clinic nurse practitioners and Healthy Babies, which makes sure that uninsured mothers receive access to prenatal care, are now supported directly by Hamilton Health Care System.
A Hamilton representative referred questions about those programs to Mixer.
The Bill Gregory Healthcare Classic, an annual race aimed at promoting healthy living; the Erwin Mitchell Community Health Fair; the Downtown Dalton Farmers Market and the Partnership’s role in the Dalton Neighborhood-Initiative (DNI), a collaboration between Dalton Public Schools and several organizations to provide children with services from birth to age 8, will continue through a local nonprofit organization known as Live4It Community.
“We are looking forward to next spring when we hope to host the Healthcare Classic, a beloved community event for the past 40 years,” said Amanda Reed, president of Live4It Community. “Since COVID-19 prevented the 2020 Healthcare Classic and the Erwin Mitchell Health Fair, we have plans to host a health fair in conjunction with the Bill Gregory road race (in 2021).”
Reed said the organization is also proud to be working with the Dalton Neighborhood Initiative.
“DNI is a valuable community program that works with families to holistically impact their lives by focusing on education, job training, nutrition and many other aspects that can impact the overall health and wellness of our community,” she said. “Live4It Community is blessed to be part of a program that strives to educate and build the pillars of health and wellness for all families within our community.”
Dalton Mayor David Pennington was one of the founders of the Healthcare Partnership in the early 1990s. He called the circumstances of its ending “disappointing.” But he said he is glad to see many of its programs continue.
“Really, the Healthcare Partnership was never intended to operate all of these programs. It was supposed to be a think tank that would study what our needs were and come up with ideas to address them,” he said.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter, who was a member of the Partnership’s board in her role as commission chairman, said she was sad the organization had dissolved because “it made a huge impact on our community for decades.”
“I am also very thankful that most of the activities will continue under other leadership,” she said.
Some of the Partnership’s programs were discontinued, including hosting AmeriCorps Vista workers, who help recruit and manage volunteers for community organizations, and Promotoras de Salud, which helped Spanish-speaking residents obtain health care.
Mixer said except for one person who he isn’t sure about and a second who was going back to school, all of the Partnership’s employees have found other employment.
