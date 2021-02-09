DALTON, Ga. — After spending some 108 years in downtown Dalton at the intersection of Crawford and Hamilton Streets, the Gen. Joseph E. Johnston statue has a new home.
The statue, which was placed in downtown in 1912, was moved to the nearby Huff House early Saturday morning. The Huff House, on Selvidge Street, is owned by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and was Johnston’s headquarters during the Confederate Army of Tennessee’s winter encampment in Dalton for about six months from December 1863 to May 1864 during the Civil War. The local United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter owns the statue.
“It is a logical place for the statue where the history of the man, the statue and the house may all be interpreted and visited,” said Dalton attorney Robert Jenkins, who is representing the UDC.
According to Bruce Frazier, communications director for the city of Dalton, “Money from private donors was used to fund the move and no taxpayer money was used for the project.” The statue was moved in the early morning to “minimize disruption of traffic downtown,” he said. The effort to move the statue, which weighs over 18 tons, started at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“This was not an action of the city of Dalton,” Frazier said. “There was never a vote by the mayor and council on this issue and this issue never appeared on any city agenda. This was a private decision by the UDC which owns the statue.”
The statue was placed on a recently installed concrete pad in the backyard of the Huff House. The project includes placing a wrought iron fence around the statue and backyard; lights to illuminate the statue; and two security cameras covering the statue. Bids and estimates for the entire project have come in between $30,000-$35,000, Jenkins said.
“In many communities across our country, unfortunately, similar circumstances have led to violence, bloodshed, vandalism and destruction of people, property, businesses and statues,” Jenkins said. “In Dalton, however, the various parties have worked together to find and to carry out a good solution. We hope that the new location of the statue will lead to greater interest to and support of the Huff House and our new partners in the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society Inc. as they strive to preserve all of our area’s rich history.”
Statues of some historical figures, including Confederate military leaders, became flashpoints across the world as protests, some of which turned violent, filled numerous cities in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody on May 25 when a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
In Dalton, protests, which have been peaceful, focused on the Johnston statue. Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of City Hall on June 8 following a “March for Justice,” and one of the demands of many was the relocation of the statue of Johnston to a “more appropriate place.” Some of the organizers of that march said they believed the Huff House would be such a place because of its connection to Johnston.
A Facebook group called Don’t Let Joe Go dedicated to preserving the statue at its current location formed soon after that march.
On June 13, defenders of the statue clashed with protesters during another march organized by the Atlanta-based Southern Advocacy Group when about 60 protesters stopped across the street from the statue.
On several occasions, Dalton Police Department officers had to step in and separate marchers and members of the group that was watching over the statue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.