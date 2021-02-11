VARNELL, Ga. — When Clarance “Tommy” Rogers of Ellijay was 5, his father passed away at the young age of 30. Although not the oldest of four siblings, Rogers was the first boy to come along, in 1945. Gilmer High School records show Rogers dropped out as a freshman in 1960 — presumably to go to work and help support his family.
In 1966, three months after getting married to Billie Green (as she is now known) from Varnell, Rogers was drafted into the U.S. Army. On leave for a month after their baby daughter, Debbie, was born, he and Billie spent a belated honeymoon in Rocky Face. A year later, Pvt. 1st Class Clarance W. “Tommy” Rogers Jr., 21, was killed by mortar fire on June 16, 1967 — exactly three months after his March 16 arrival in the Southeast Asian nation of Vietnam.
Rogers’ final resting place is in Varnell Cemetery. He was a member of the 1st Battalion of the heralded 27th “Wolfhounds” Regiment of the 25th Infantry Division.
Rogers’ sister, Sandra Hall, said last year the Ellijay side of the family lost track of Billie and Debbie after Tommy was killed. However, after a column was published in the Daily Citizen-News last month (Jan. 27) seeking information about men from Whitfield and Murray counties who were killed in Vietnam, a cousin of Billie Green read about Rogers being mentioned in regard to a 2020 series in the Times-Courier newspaper of Ellijay. She called Green, and last week Rogers’ widow told her side of the story for the conclusion of this article.
‘A great guy’
Bryant Strickland of Ellijay, also a Vietnam veteran, worked with Rogers “long before he went into the military.”
“I used to haul live chickens for the poultry plant here back in 1964-65,” he said. “Tommy caught chickens for Pillsbury. He was a great guy, real friendly, and I got along with him real well — and everybody else seemed to. Before he would go in the poultry house, he would always tie a handkerchief around his mouth to where he wouldn’t breathe the feathers and the dust and all. He always wore gloves.”
Strickland said Rogers “grew up pretty hard.”
“It was because his father died so many years back, that’s probably why he dropped out of school,” he speculated. “But he was a hard worker, and never complained.”
Strickland and Rogers served in Vietnam in the same year.
“He was killed the same time I was over there,” he said. “We weren’t that far apart, but I did not see him while he was there, and I did not realize he was killed until I got back home.”
‘I never heard him say anything bad about anybody’
Thomas Payne was younger than Rogers, and knew him from the time Rogers took him under his wing at the old Ellijay Pool Room.
“In 1963, I was a freshman … and I got to shooting pool down there, especially on Saturday morning,” Payne said. “Tommy was about four years older than me, and he was one of the chicken catchers. They’d all come in and have breakfast before they went home and got cleaned up and went to bed, or whatever.
“Tommy was a real good pool player, he had a really good stroke. He kindly took a hankering to me, and said, ‘Come on, Payne, I’ll split the game with you and show you some pointers.’ I was all for that, because I was in ninth grade and had never shot much pool. But we kinda become buddies, and he taught me to shoot pool. I’m not braggin’ but I become pretty good at it.”
Payne said he graduated high school in 1966 and had lost track of Rogers by then, hearing he’d gotten married. Then Payne was also drafted and joined the Marine Corps.
“In five months, I was in Vietnam, May of ‘67,” he said, not knowing at the time Rogers was there also. “I knew Jimmie Plumley, too, and Charles Burgess and Larry Davis (all three also killed in Vietnam), and lost track of all of them. I was in Vietnam for 11 months, and then was stationed in Cuba for six months. Some way I got word there — or at Camp Lejeune (North Carolina), I can’t remember which — that Tommy got killed, and I didn’t even know he was in the Army.
“What I’ll always remember about him was that he was nice to us younger boys. I never heard him say anything bad about anybody, and he was real clean-cut. A lot of guys back then were pretty rough.”
Although Payne was wounded twice in Vietnam, he said hearing of Rogers being killed was “real bad.”
“I was one of the lucky ones to make it back,” he said.
The two chaplains
Green, who now lives in Crawford outside Athens, remembers her family moved to Ellijay around 1965 when she was 14.
“I went to work in the chicken plant when I was 15,” she said. “A friend of Tommy’s, Junior Reece, had a sister that worked there. She wanted to introduce me to him. So Junior and I didn’t hit it off, but me and Tommy did. So we started dating, and we got married when I was 15 and he was 21.”
After their March wedding, the couple moved into an apartment and Green became pregnant in April. Rogers, who by then was working in construction at Fort Mountain State Park, was drafted in June.
“A lady I worked with kinda took me in like a stray puppy, and I lived with her until Debbie was born,” she recalled. “Then I moved back home to Varnell.”
Rogers went to Fort Benning for boot camp, then was based at Fort Polk, Louisiana, when Debbie was born.
“He got to come home the whole month of February,” Green said. “My uncle, Charles Hullender, managed a mobile home park, and he got us a little trailer in Rocky Face the whole month Tommy was home. Tommy was sent to Vietnam the next March.”
They communicated by letter.
“It took a while for the mail to get through from Vietnam,” she said. After he was killed, she received three of his letters.
“That was one of the hardest parts,” she said tearfully. “The last one he wrote, he said, ‘If I die over here — and he scratched through it, but you could still see it — ‘If anything happens to me while I’m here, I want God to have my soul and yours and Debbie’s.’ That’s the last words he wrote to me.”
When Rogers’ body arrived stateside, Green’s grandmother had him “brought to the house, like they did years ago.” There, Green sat up with him during the “wake.”
“I was up, and it was way in the middle of the night,” she said. “Nobody was up but me, and I noticed Tommy’s coat sleeve was sunk in. I reached over and touched it, and it was filled with paper … He had on white gloves, and inside them one hand was plastic — his left arm and hand were missing. I reached down underneath the little curtain that comes down on a coffin, and one of his legs was completely gone; the other one was gone to the knee. So he didn’t suffer. There was several killed (in the mortar attack).”
Green said most of her family is buried in Varnell.
“I didn’t think I’d ever leave there, or I woulda had Tommy buried in Ellijay,” she said. “But you don’t know a whole lot when you’re 16 years old. Tommy had written and told me that a soldier was going to be coming home … and he’s going to come by and say hello for me.”
Green remembers getting the news of his death “vividly.”
“My grandmother came and woke me up, it was early,” she recalled. “And she said, ‘Baby, there’s some soldier boys here to see you.’ So I got up, and it was two chaplains coming to tell me Tommy was dead. I just turned around and went and got Debbie and came back. And it was like they were robots talking. They had no emotion — I guess that’s the way they’re trained.
“But I think of Tommy often.”
Rogers’ gravestone is one of the most distinctive in Varnell Cemetery.
“I put flowers and an American flag on his grave on Memorial Day,” Sandra Hall said. “I do it every year.”
Last week, Billie Green and members of her husband’s family began communicating for the first time in more than 50 years.
Died at Bien Hoa
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall of Faces (vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/44207/CLARANCE-W-ROGERS-JR/) states the “casualty province” where Rogers died was Hua Nghia. His gravestone reads that he was killed in action at Bien Hoa, where there was a strategic U.S. air base.
An inscription on his tombstone reads, “Sacrifices of every generation make more precious the heritage we have as Americans.”
On the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund page, a contributor named “Doc” posted the following: “Never forget one of the 12 that died that night.” The post was made on June 16, 2010 — the 43rd anniversary of Rogers’ death. There was no contact information for Doc.
Author’s note: Part of this article was drawn from a 2020 profile of Tommy Rogers in the Times-Courier newspaper of Ellijay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.