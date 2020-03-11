All-star basketball game set for Dalton cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

DALTON, Ga. — A statewide high school basketball all-star game planned for Dalton on Saturday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.
The 2020 Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Classic, a set of games that were set to pit the top talent in boys and girls basketball from around the state, was set for Dalton High School on Saturday. Health scares surrounding coronavirus led to the cancellation, according to the association.
"We do not want to put players, coaches, fans and staff in an environment that could lead to health issues," reads a statement from the association. "We look forward to re-igniting this exciting event next year."
The game features rosters from teams around Georgia, broken up into north and south teams from junior and senior boys and girls.
Dalton High School's Sam White was selected to the 11-member senior boys team. The junior boys team would have featured Catamounts Frank Almonte and Sam Tidwell.
White averaged 13.2 points per game in his senior season for the Catamounts. Almonte averaged 22.6 points, 17.4 rebounds and 2 blocks per game, while Tidwell put up 7.2 points per contest for a Dalton team that finished the year 15-11 and fell in the first round of the Region 6-6A tournament.
Nominations for the team were submitted at a meeting of the association at the end of the season. Selected coaches for the teams then narrowed down the field to the final rosters.
