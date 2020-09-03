DALTON, Ga. — Chang Bin Yim always had a smile on his face, said Phillip Cannon, executive pastor of First Baptist Church of Dalton.
"I think that's what I'll remember most about him," said Cannon.
Yim, who founded numerous businesses and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, passed away on Monday. He was 82.
Born in Seoul, South Korea, Yim came to the United States in 1958 and earned bachelor of science degrees in chemistry and math from the University of Central Missouri State, and earned a master's in statistics from the University of Missouri.
“I came here with no English and no money, only a dream," he told a reporter in 2014.
To get by, Yim worked odd jobs that included cleaning kitchen trash cans, bussing tables, serving and eventually bartending.
Yim moved to Dalton in 1965 to work for Textile Rubber & Chemical Co. He would later found and operate 25 side businesses around the world.
In 2011, Yim was inducted into the Junior Achievement Northwest Georgia Business Hall of Fame.
“He had a wide range of successes, but one of the things that a lot of people may not know is he also had a lot of failures,” his son Daniel said at that time. “One of the things I admire most about my father is he was able to pick himself up after failures.”
Yim was also very active in First Baptist Church.
"My wife and I have been here 34 years, and I cannot remember him not being here," said Cannon. "He was an active member of Sunday school until we closed for the pandemic. He was there Sunday morning with regularity, and when I say regularity, I mean every week.
"He was very active in worship as well. He was always gracious, always kind. He was a quiet person, but he was totally supportive of First Baptist. He had a massive heart for missions. One of the things he was very active in was the Pastor's Class Sunday school class which for many years did a Christmas program for underprivileged kids in our community. We'd bring them in for a breakfast with their families, and then the men in that class and their wives would take the kids to Walmart for a shopping spree for clothes and toys. But anything we did as a mission he would support. He was just a great church member."
Yim and his wife Alice endowed a scholarship at Dalton State College in 2011 for students majoring in nursing.
"This act of philanthropy demonstrated then and now their interest in the success of the community," said David Elrod, director of institutional advancement for Dalton State. "The Yims wanted to ensure that students had resources to complete their college educations, graduate and enter the healthcare workforce as professionals capable of delivering excellent medical care. The Yims are humble and gracious people, and we are fortunate to have earned their involvement and investment here at Dalton State. We are saddened by the death of Chang Yim, but we are honored to be a place where his legacy can be perpetuated through the scholarship that he and his wife generously endowed."
Yim and his wife Alice founded RAHYE (Respect and Honor Your Elderly) in the early 2000s. The organization supports the staff at Ridgewood Manor Health and Rehabilitation, Wood Dale Health and Rehabilitation, Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation and Quinton Memorial Health and Rehabilitation.
"Mr. Yim and the entire family have honored seniors in our community through the generous support of the RAHYE Foundation," said Tyler Kendall, vice president for Post-Acute Care Services for Hamilton Health Care System. "His kindness and philanthropy serve as an inspiration, and he has had a profound impact on the residents and associates of Hamilton Long Term Care. We are grateful to have had partnered with a pillar of our community such as him.”
In 2002, Yim was awarded the South Korean government’s highest honor, Mukkungwa, and in 2010, he received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, which pays tribute to immigrants who come to the United States and excel.
According to Love Funeral Home, a private funeral service for Yim's family will be at First Baptist Church on Saturday. The church will live-stream the service beginning at 11 a.m. (fbcdalton.org/streaming).
