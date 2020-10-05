Amendment that would stop the state from taking money from trust funds is one of three statewide measures on the November ballot

DALTON, Ga. — For years, the Georgia General Assembly has created special fees and surcharges and told Georgians the money generated would be used for specific purposes such as police training, cleaning up hazardous waste or indigent defense. But very often, the state has simply placed all or part of that money into its general revenue and used it for everything but its intended purpose.
That could change if voters approve an amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Amendment 1 reads “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
The legislature currently can’t create such trust funds. It decides each year how those fees will be spent, and quite often it has diverted them to other uses. The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) does not support ballot amendments, but a spokesman said the organization does support the concept of using fees for their intended purpose.
“ACCG has long advocated for the General Assembly to dedicate fees to the HWTF (Hazardous Waste Trust Fund) and the SWTF (Solid Waste Trust Fund) as these funds support such efforts as the cleanup of abandoned contaminated sites, leaking landfills, scrap tire piles and illegal dumps,” said Kathleen Bowen, ACCG associate legislative director. “Regrettably, for the past 10 years, over 60% of these fees have been redirected to the state’s general fund to be spent on other purposes.”
The state imposes a $1 fee on each automobile tire sold in the state. That money is supposed to be used to clean up illegal tire dumps. Seven years ago, Whitfield County officials uncovered some 7,000 tires stored on a property at Lake Katherine Road. It took the state more than a year to appropriate the funds to clean up those tires.
“I have already voted for this amendment,” said Mike Babb, who was chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners at the time of that tire cleanup. “I voted absentee.”
Babb is on the board of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority.
“The state collects a fee, $1 or $1.50, for every ton that’s brought to the landfill,” he said. “That money is supposed to be used for environmental cleanups and things like that. But it goes straight into the general fund. I think those fees should each go into a special pot, and if the pot gets too big, they should stop collecting the fee.”
Current Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said she also supports the amendment.
The amendment would require that the trust funds be renewed by the legislature every 10 years. A two-thirds vote of each chamber would be needed to create a trust fund. The amendment allows the state to dip into the funds in fiscal emergencies.
“The way I understand it, the governor would have to declare an emergency,” said state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton.
Payne, who supports the amendment, said he doesn’t think that power will be abused to take money from the fees for other purposes.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said he’s wary of the amendment.
“If it really makes sure that these fees are dedicated to the purpose they are supposed to be used for and doesn’t have a lot of loopholes, I’m for it,” he said. “But I want to make sure there aren’t a lot of loopholes.”
That amendment is one of two on the ballot.
Amendment 2 reads “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the Superior Court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia or the Constitution of the United States?”
It would restore the right of citizens to sue governments for illegal or unconstitutional acts or laws. A 2017 Supreme Court of Georgia decision limited such lawsuits.
Pennington said he doesn’t favor that amendment.
“There’s too many lawsuits already,” he said. “I don’t think we should do anything to encourage more.”
Laughter said she also has concerns about the amendment.
“I don’t think we need to make it harder for our sheriff’s deputies to do their jobs,” she said. “And I’m afraid that’s what will happen if we make it easier for people to sue them.”
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said he doesn’t think the amendment will open the floodgates to lawsuits.
“You have to prove someone violated the Constitution,” he said. “I think that’s a pretty high barrier.”
Payne notes that the amendment won’t give anyone a financial incentive to file a lawsuit because they can’t recover any monetary damages unless the legislature specifically approves them.
“This would just allow you to sue to overturn an unconstitutional law,” he said.
There is also a statewide Referendum A on the ballot, which would exempt property owned by charities from property taxes if the property is being used to develop or repair single-family homes.
“If this referendum passes, it would have a positive impact on the Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity,” said Avalee DeLay, executive director of Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity. “This year we will be able to provide affordable housing for three families in the Greater Dalton area. If the voters of Georgia vote ‘yes’ on Referendum A, Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity might be able to provide safe and affordable housing to more families in our community in the future.”
