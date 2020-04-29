DALTON, Ga. — Though Gov. Brian Kemp has received criticism from some regarding his decision to allow numerous businesses to reopen last Friday, several individuals — including business owners, employees and customers — are grateful for the opportunities.
“I’m very happy, (because) it was scary” to be closed, said Chris Marshall, owner/operator of Chris Marshall Salon. “It was already uncomfortable, and another two weeks, I would have had to start using credit cards” for purchases and payments.
Marshall has two children, and his wife is a stay-at-home mother, so when the salon was closed for nearly a month, “there was zero income,” he said. Additionally, a recent storm knocked out power to his residence, so he had to toss all food requiring refrigeration, then purchase replacements, so that was another “added expense.”
Despite the need for revenue, Marshall didn’t take the decision to reopen lightly, he said. The balance between business and health “is a hard one to hit.”
Marshall worries about the health of his clients more than even his own, but “the majority of my customers are not scared,” he said. “They know we’re very clean.”
Marshall is seeing only one client at a time now, with new arrivals entering the salon’s back door and customers who have already finished their appointments exiting through the front door, he said. “That keeps the flow going and everyone safe.”
Furthermore, “I’ve never used so much cleaner in my life, and I’m a pretty clean guy, anyway,” he said with a chuckle. “This is a sterile environment, anyway, but we’re now going above and beyond.”
Customers have been flocking to the salon since he reopened on Friday.
In fact, while Marshall is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, he’s now working those days, he said. “I’m working straight through — except on Mother’s Day — for the next three weeks.”
The story has been similar at Studio 206 downtown.
“It’s been insane” since the hair salon reopened on Friday after more than a month closed, said Hope Ridley, who has been a stylist for 25 years, the last 11 at Studio 206. “We’ve been getting calls from people all the way in Chattanooga, if that tells you anything.”
Like Chris Marshall Salon, Studio 206 is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, but that’s not the case since reopening, Ridley said. “It’s been nonstop, but we’re happy (our customers) are back.”
Even though they’ve had to implement additional precautions, such as limiting the number of clients in the salon, emphasizing appointments and adopting rigorous sterilization procedures, stylists are as thrilled to return to Studio 206 as the recipients of their services, said Jennifer Dupree, who has worked at Studio 206 for 16 years. “We’re glad to get back to work.”
Kemp allowed gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, massage therapists, tattoo parlors, barber shops and similar businesses to reopen on Friday, as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines and maintain strict cleaning standards. On Monday, movie theaters were permitted to reopen (although AMC Classic near the Dalton Mall remains closed), while restaurants — which had been restricted to carryout, curbside pickup and delivery — were allowed to resume dine-in services.
In March, AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., said it expected to be shut down for six to 12 weeks, according to CNBC.
For Baby Le, manager and part-owner of Allure Nail Spa, reopening was a heart-wrenching decision, as she had to weigh health concerns against the bottom line for a business that only debuted in January.
The pandemic “has really hurt our business, because we’re so new,” Le said. “We don’t have much extra money — the money is all in the business — so this has been very hard for us.”
“We’re just open to keep the business running right now, to make enough to pay bills,” she added. “We’re not making extra money.”
Allure has cut hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. pre-pandemic to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. now, and a staff of 10 has been reduced to five, all in an effort to reduce the number of individuals at the salon at any given time, she said. Furthermore, no walk-ins are allowed — everyone must make an appointment — and individuals are asked to wait in their vehicles rather than loiter in the salon.
In addition, people can’t sit next to one another in pedicure chairs — they must leave a seat open between them — and nail stations have been moved farther apart, she said. Sanitation of equipment has become paramount, and everyone, including customers, must wear masks.
“Each service takes a longer time, but we want to take extra precautions and strictly follow the guidelines,” she said. “We follow the guidelines (at our salon), but I don’t know if everyone else does, and I hope they do to make it safe for everyone, because this only works if everyone does it.”
She’s grateful her customers have accepted the new rules.
“Customers are really happy (we’re open), and they follow our rules with no complaints,” she said. “They understand — they care about safety, too — and I really appreciate that.”
“It’s for everybody,” she added. “I don’t want to see one person infected (from the new coronavirus, COVID-19), and clients feel safe when they’re in here.”
Le had lived with several family members, including older relatives, but before she reopened the salon, she moved her older relatives to another apartment, she said. Now, Le, her husband and the two other family members who work at the salon live together in one place, isolated from their older relatives to protect them.
Furthermore, Le and her three other family members who work at Allure leave their clothes at the salon when finished with work each day, she said. “We don’t want to bring anything home.”
Le also gave her employees the option of when they felt comfortable to return to work, and some have yet to do so, which is “OK,” she said. For those who have returned, she provides gloves, supplies and face shields.
Allure closed on March 21 and reopened on Monday, rather than on Friday, when technically allowed by the governor. In fact, Le wouldn’t have been upset if nail salons had to remain closed, but once allowed to reopen, she felt she had to do so or else risk losing customers to competitors.
“... it’s never 100% (safe) even if you take every precaution, but we can’t keep closed if some others are open,” she said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
Small businesses in this state “are really hurting, and it’s still uncertain how many of the businesses that had to close temporarily because of a crisis not of their own making will have the resources to reopen when the time is right,” Nathan Humphrey, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement on Friday. “The COVID-19 crisis isn’t over, but Gov. Kemp’s guidelines will allow entrepreneurs to evaluate whether to restart their businesses while protecting the safety of their customers and employees.”
Core One Fitness was among the gyms to reopen on Friday, and the gym had picked up six new members as of Monday morning, said Brittany Kirk, the gym’s general manager. In addition, “we’ve had more guest traffic, since some gyms are still closed.”
Core One Fitness already maintained strict sanitary standards, but the gym has added to those in the interest of public health, Kirk said. “We’re taking so many extra precautions.”
Eduardo Guerrero, a member, visited Core One Fitness when it reopened on Friday, and he was back on Monday.
Reduced to “push-ups and home workouts” while the gym was shuttered, those “are not the same,” he said. “It’s nothing compared to here.”
Guerrero wants to remain in shape at least in part for his profession, as he’s been a member of the Dalton Police Department for three years, he said. Additionally, exercise “is a stress reliever for me.”
Edoardo Bernel was among those in the gym on Friday when it reopened, and he returned again on Monday.
“I’m happy” the gym is open, as he can access weights and other equipment, instead of merely running, which he did while the gym was closed, he said. Exercise is “a hobby, and (it’s) healthy.”
Kirk’s happy to provide a venue for individuals to commit to their health, she said. “People are just glad to come in and exercise.”
An optimist by nature, Marshall did observe one benefit to the forced shutdown of his salon.
“I would have never shut down completely and spent an entire month with my family,” he said. “It was such a joy to be with them, and that is priceless."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.