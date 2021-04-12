Arden Forest School to expand next school year

ROCKY FACE, Ga. — The Arden Forest School is expanding to four-days-a-week for the 2021-22 academic year.
“We’re really excited to see it growing and couldn’t be happier,” said Amber Sane, co-founder of the school. “We never intended to be a huge school, so we’ll never have more than 50, but we always wanted to be a private, full-time school, and this has exceeded what I expected.”
The school, which offers kindergarten and elementary grades instruction through eighth grade, will offer a full day of curriculum Monday-Thursday for students beginning this fall, while Wednesday will remain a total “Forest Day,” as some students will attend only for that, but “we’ll still spend most of our time outside” no matter the day, Sane said. “We’re outside a majority of the time — (students) put their stuff in the barn and use the restroom there — unless it’s freezing or storming, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how they’ve adjusted to any kind of weather.”
“We’ve found they focus better academically being outside, and we’ve been really impressed with the results of mindfulness,” she said. “We even have a fire, and, at first, I was a little worried about kids and fire, but they’re so respectful: We talked a lot about fire safety, they warm up when they need to, and we even have some (older students) who have become leaders in keeping up the fire.”
“We also have multiple gardens the (students) help with, and eventually I’d like to have an edible pathway where they can walk around, pick things up, and munch on them,” she said. “They already do that with the fall garden: things they wouldn’t (accept) if they were on their plate at home or a restaurant, they just pick up and eat.”
Nature is linked to everything that happens at the school, and “I like being outside instead of having to sit in a classroom staring out the window,” said Cheyanne Garcia, 12, who plans to attend the school full time next school year. “You can learn how to make a fire, garden and craft without pressure on you.”
“My cousin and a lot of her friends have asked me about (this school), and I tell them it’s mostly outside, and there’s more freedom,” Garcia added. “We would love (more people) to come.”
Like Garcia, Zelda Nicholson, 11, plans to attend the school four-days-a-week next school year, because “you get more freedom, and you get to do more activities,” which provides the hands-on learning she prefers.
“You’re outside most of the time, so you don’t have to wear a mask all day,” since social distancing is easy to accomplish outdoors during this COVID-19 era, she said. “I’ve learned a lot more about nature, like how to shoot a bow.”
Arden Forest School “is a hybrid learning community featuring immersive, significant time outdoors as rooted in contemporary forest school philosophy, blended with quality academic classroom time,” according to its website. Youth attendees learn in a “nature-based, collaborative environment that supports their academic and personal growth as human beings.”
The school is in its first year, founded by Hope Gold, who spent decades as an educator (most recently in Charlotte, North Carolina), and Sane, who lives on the school’s land with her wife and three children. More information on the school can be found at https://www.ardenforestschool.com/, Arden Forest will host an open house on Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m., and individual tours can be scheduled by request.
The school will add more staff due to expansion, and “we’ve already started that process,” Sane said. She also wants to offer more courses, such as yoga and drama.
“There’s a lot of interest (among our) families in drama, and I think the back of our barn would make a good stage,” she said. “I was in community theater for a long time and loved it.”
The school will continue to bring in adjunct instructors, as they do now, such as Lilian D. Sanchez Luna, a Whitfield County 4-H youth educator, Gold said. “She’s very engaging, and the kids really enjoy her and the great 4-H curriculum.”
“We’re also working with the Dalton State College education department,” as several students have visited the school for field studies, Gold said. “That was wonderful, and they’ll be back again this fall.”
Dalton’s Andy Rollins said Arden Forest has “been great” for his son, Charlie, 6, who attends the school Monday and Wednesday.
“COVID-19 has made it hard to be around people, but this is a good opportunity for him to be around other kids,” said Rollins. “It’s a surprise to have something like this in our community, and we’ve really enjoyed everything they’ve done here this year.”
While Charlie has attended Arden Forest since the start of this academic year last fall, the school continues to add new students, like Ringgold’s Sophie and Griffin Self, who started March 22.
“We didn’t know about (this school) until (mid-March),” said their mother, Naomi. “The day we drove in here for the first time, we knew it was a perfect fit.”
“We’ve been homeschooling” Sophie, 10, and Griffin, 8, this year due to the pandemic, but “we’ve increasingly realized we need more community support in our lives, and we’re open to unique offerings” like the forest school, Self said. The Charlotte Mason philosophy of education used by Arden Forest — which prizes educating the whole person, a varied curriculum and “living,” experiential education — “is what we use homeschooling, too, and this warm, inclusive, diverse, loving atmosphere is what we want for our children.”
At this school, “relationships are so important,” Gold said. “We get to know everybody by keeping (the school) small.”
Because the school’s enrollment is currently in the 30s and is capped around 50, students in kindergarten-middle school spend plenty of time learning together, and that will continue next school year, although “we’ll divide them a little more,” perhaps into a cohort of kindergarten and first grade, a group of second- and third-graders, and a middle school division, Sane said.
“We’re prepared to be flexible, because we want to make sure every individual is getting what (he or she) needs.”
