DALTON, Ga. — The Artistic Civic Theatre conducted a "note-burning party" earlier this month to celebrate paying off the note on its building, a symbolic act to mark yet another milestone in the ACT's highlight-filled history, and no one was more delighted than founders Rick and Sandy Martin.
Though neither ever actually took to the stage to act in a show, they've been as important — if not more so — to the birth, survival and growth of the ACT than anyone else, said Rob Thompson, the ACT's managing director. They "have worked tirelessly" behind the scenes in various capacities since the ACT's inception to sustain the endeavor, and in recognition of their contributions, the ACT named its main stage the "Martin Theatre" during the note-burning party on Nov. 8, and erected a plaque in the lobby.
"Without my parents — and the amount of personal sacrifice they made throughout the first 10-15 years of ACT's existence — ACT is just a cool idea," not a reality for going-on three decades, said Jennifer Phinney, who grew up in the theater and continues to act and direct. They "donated countless pieces of furniture, tools and décor to endless sets, (and) I can't tell you the number of times my mom and I would run up to (a grocery store) to get concessions for an upcoming run, and she would just pay for it and never get reimbursed."
"Truly, in those first years, ACT would have folded if (they) had not been there to pay rent, the power bill or (script rental fees) because the sponsor money hadn't come in yet," she added. "It was the constant generosity that gave ACT the footing it needed to become as financially sound as it is today, (and without it), the purchase of the building would certainly never have happened."
'Big River' begins the flow
Rick and Sandy Martin moved to Dalton in 1972 and quickly became involved in various aspects of local life, but perhaps none was more dear to the couple than the Creative Arts Guild, Rick said. He was president twice and a board member for 18 years, while she served as assistant director, among other contributions.
That love for the arts blended smoothly with an interest in theater, and after seeing "Big River," a musical based on "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," and listening to the music, Rick Martin became obsessed with bringing the show to Dalton, he said. The cast was "fabulous and inclusive," both attributes which would become hallmarks of the ACT, and raised funds for several local organizations.
"Community theater draws (talent) from the local community, and it's for the community, but it also forms a community," he said. "A lot of people found a home at ACT."
"When you're in a show, you form a family, and that's a very cool aspect of it," Thompson seconded. He's even seen it in the ACT's youth theater wing, ACT2, when children are weeping "at the end (of a run) because they don't want it to end."
"It's really heartwarming to see the way everyone melds and connects," Sandy Martin said. "There's such a broad coalition in theater, and that makes it wonderful, because people learn so much."
Sandy, for example, "learned so much about costuming" from volunteers who assisted with productions, she said. "We've been really lucky to have so many talented people help us."
"Big River" was such "a success (that) I was walking on air," Rick Martin said. "It exceeded all expectations."
All those involved with the production, as well as those who witnessed it, "wanted more," which led to the advent of the ACT, he said. One of the original goals of the ACT was simply to do "larger shows, and there's so much talent in this town that we wanted to provide more opportunities" for performers and theatergoers.
A clear vision
In addition, it was important to Rick and Sandy that the ACT board be comprised of not only actors, but business people, attorneys, educators, etc., he said. Furthermore, "we wanted a paid director with focus and vision."
That latter desire was due to their experiences with the Guild, where executive director Bernice Spigel made the Guild "a force to be reckoned with" through her single-minded determination, he said. "She was a bulldog."
The ACT's first director was Wes Phinney, who now is the head of Dalton High School's theater department but was then a 29-year-old with much more theoretical theater knowledge than practical experience.
"I tell my students I can teach them everything technical about theater, but you really have to experience theater to know it, and I learned theater with (Rick and Sandy)," he said. That included balancing artistic pursuits with more commercial productions, because "you've got to put people in the seats."
Once an audience is hooked on a theater's productions, they'll return for more adventurous shows they might not normally give a chance to, said his wife, Jennifer. "You have to get them coming as habit."
"We try to play to our audience, and they come to be entertained," Sandy Martin said. But, no matter the lightness or seriousness of a show, the emphasis was on "doing it perfectly and not missing any details."
Plenty of support
As they embarked upon the ACT adventure, "it was like we were too dumb to know how hard it was going to be," Sandy Martin said with a laugh. "Once you're in it, you just do it, and a lot of people hopped on the bus with us."
Because of the vast network Rick and Sandy Martin already boasted and then added to, the ACT always could count on support, financial and otherwise.
"Everyone jumped in, because they knew it was a good idea for the town," she said. "And if someone is in a show, they'll come back for everything" in the future.
The first true ACT show was June 1, 1992, a musical revue held at the trade center, Rick Martin said. Until moving into the ACT's current building a couple of years later, productions utilized several locations, from the trade center to the Dalton Golf & Country Club to Dalton High School.
"It was a lot of work, but I had a lot of energy, and so did (Rick and Sandy)," Wes Phinney said. "We did 'Camelot' in the round at the trade center, which was unique, but we had to be very creative, we did dinner theater at what is now City Park School, and one of the neatest things was outdoor theater underneath the Guild."
Rick and Sandy Martin "worked tirelessly to give us whatever we needed to create exceptional theater at ACT, including a great sense of optimism about what we could accomplish if we simply hiked up our boots and got to work," Phinney added. "They made the endless hours of work that went into creating ACT worth every minute."
Finding a home
Eventually, the ACT needed a permanent home, and the theater company began renting the space at 907 Gaston St., Rick Martin said. Of course, "you can't just put on a show."
The space needed to be brought up to code, a major but necessary expense, but "everything else you see there was done by volunteers," he said. As additional needs popped up for the building due to aging, local carpet magnate Jack Bandy observed the folly of spending funds on a rented space, so the ACT decided to seek ownership of the building.
With an assist from the Mashburn Foundation, the ACT began to purchase the building year by year, officially paying it off in December 2019, he said. "Now, we own it free and clear, and we've done some amazing things with it."
That included adding the studio space roughly a decade ago, which is used for rehearsals, musical revues and performances.
"If you're not moving forward, you're moving back," said Sandy Martin. "We had an opportunity to take the space, and it's used quite a bit."
The first show in the ACT's current home was the musical "Smoke on the Mountain," such a popular choice it had two casts and ran for nearly 30 performances over several weeks, Rick Martin said. Even as rehearsals were underway, the ACT was still putting final touches on the space itself.
Consequently, "we weren't sure if anything was going to work" on opening night, Wes Phinney said with a laugh. "We used church pews for seating."
'An amazing legacy'
When the ACT began, "the goal was just to be a reputable source of entertainment and do quality (work)," Rick Martin said. "Early on, Sandy, Wes and myself did everything, but knowing other people are in place now is comforting."
This is "an amazing legacy for (Rick and Sandy)," Thompson said. "They started ACT, (nurtured it), and now other people are picking up the torch."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.