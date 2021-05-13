DALTON, Ga. — District Attorney Bert Poston has confirmed that the arrest of an Atlanta man for murder is connected to the shooting death of Jordan Chase McDougle, 22, who was brought into a Calhoun hospital on Christmas Eve 2020. McDougle's obituary said he was from Cassville.
Gregory Brent Grier, 27, was arrested on Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the Whitfield County jail without bond.
"This is obviously great news," said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
A Calhoun Police Department incident report said an officer was sent to AdventHealth Gordon around 2:46 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. The report said before the officer arrived dispatch informed him that the man had died.
The report said McDougle, who was wearing black clothing and latex gloves, appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
The report said the officer was told based on nurses’ statements that “two black males wearing all black arrived at the ER door in an older dark in color four-door car and honked the horn twice.” The report said officers could not determine the make of the car or see the tag from surveillance video.
“The driver and passenger exited the car and went to the driver side back door of the car and opened it,” the report said. “They pulled the victim from (a) rear seat, carrying him into the hospital, yelling that he has been shot. They then assisted the victim into a wheelchair and pushed him to the trauma room.”
The report said when a nurse asked what the man’s name was, one said, “John Doe.”
“After that both males ran out of the hospital and left the scene,” the report said.
Pyle said at first officers believed McDougle may have been shot in Calhoun.
"It's my understanding one of our officers had heard Dalton had had a shooting," he said. "We contacted them, and through good, old-fashioned communication determined that it had happened up there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.