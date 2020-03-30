DALTON, Ga. — Jack Bandy, a carpet industry pioneer and noted philanthropist whose name is emblazoned on buildings throughout Dalton, passed away Sunday at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
He was 93.
Bandy had been hospitalized at Emory after testing positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), his granddaughter Annalee Harlan said. Bandy is the first person from Whitfield County whose death has been linked to COVID-19.
Bandy was hospitalized on Wednesday night “for moderate to severe respiratory symptoms,” Harlan said in a statement. He learned of his positive test result from a commercial lab that afternoon.
Bandy co-founded Coronet Industries with Guy Henley and Bud Seretean in 1956 with the idea of having the “only all-wool tufting company.” Electronics giant RCA Corp. eventually bought Coronet, which was later acquired by Beaulieu of America.
Bandy had taken over his family’s carpet business after his father, B.J. Bandy, died in 1948.
Bandy is the benefactor and namesake for the Bandy Heritage Center of Northwest Georgia at Dalton State College. In 2009 he endowed the center with $2 million for staff and materials. He is also known for his contributions to Hamilton Health Care System and the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation. The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation honored him with its Humanitarian Award.
He was a charter member of the Junior Achievement Northwest Georgia Business Hall of Fame in 2006.
