DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chairman-elect Jevin Jensen said Friday he was surprised to watch last Monday night’s commissioners’ meeting online and hear a claim by Chairman Lynn Laughter that some commissioners want to put off a vote on the county’s pension plan until he takes office.
“I about fell out of my chair,” he said.
Commissioners were discussing a resolution to allow firefighters and sheriff’s office deputies covered by the pension plan to retire at age 55 with 25 years of employment with the county. They can currently retire at age 60 with 25 years of employment with the county or at 65 if they have fewer than 25 years.
Commissioners Greg Jones and Harold Brooker said they needed more time because they had only just received a copy of the resolution.
Laughter said they had received numbers on the costs of the proposal and heard presentations from the sheriff’s office and fire department on why it is difficult for older deputies and firefighters to do their jobs as well as their younger peers on average. She said they were just trying to delay the vote so it could be done under Jensen’s administration, which starts Jan.1.
On a motion from Harold Brooker, commissioners voted 4-0 to postpone the vote until this Tuesday, when they are scheduled to hold a third public hearing on the 2021 county budget and to vote on the budget. But Laughter doesn’t believe they will vote to approve the resolution then.
“I was not surprised,” Laughter said Friday. “I was disappointed. I don’t understand why Commissioner Barry Robbins would recommend putting the amount (to pay for the change) into the budget and then voting in the change next year. That is backwards. Why not vote on it before you put it in the budget? That says to me they are trying to put this off until next year, so that it will not be done during my tenure as chairman but done under Jevin Jensen’s tenure as chairman.”
Jensen defeated Laughter earlier this year in the Republican Party primary. He faced no opposition in the general election.
When asked why they would want Jensen to get credit for the change, Laughter said to ask them.
“I don’t care who gets credit for something,” Jones said Friday. “This is all about our county and our employees. It doesn’t have anything to do with any commissioner. I didn’t make it political.”
Robbins agreed.
“We need to make sure we are doing the right thing by the taxpayers and the right thing by our employees,” he said Friday. “We need to make sure we understand all aspects of this. It might not do the employees any good to retire at 55 if they have to pay several thousand dollars a year for insurance.”
For employees covered by the pension plan hired before 2009, the county keeps them on its health insurance until they turn 65 and qualify for Medicare, though the retiree pays a portion of the cost. But retirees hired after 2009 are currently responsible for their health insurance.
Commissioners closed the pension plan to new employees in February 2016. Employees hired after that are covered by a defined contribution plan similar to a 401(k). According to data provided by the county, some 53 firefighters and 96 deputies are covered by the pension plan. During the next 12 months, six individuals at the sheriff’s office are expected to possibly retire at age 55 with 25 years of service and five individuals are expected to at the fire department.
The pension plan’s actuary said the change would require the county to add another $87,000 a year to its pension payments, though $94,000 would be recommended. The county paid the recommended amount this year, $1.9 million.
While some commissioners only received the resolution Monday night, Laughter notes the commissioners had those numbers since their Nov. 30 meeting. The document with the projections from the actuary is one page, and the resolution to change the pension plan is two pages.
“It should only take 10 or 15 minutes to read that and ask questions,” Laughter said.
Both Jones and Robbins said they support reducing the retirement age for deputies and firefighters.
“I support the concept, but I want to make sure we get the details right,” Robbins said.
Laughter said during the meeting she had spoken to incoming commissioner Robby Staten and he said the proposal was “very important.”
In response to a telephone message, Staten texted that he was not in a good place to talk. Staten was the only person to qualify for the District 2 seat on the board. Brooker, who currently holds that seat, could not run again because of term limits.
Jensen said he supports the concept of reducing the retirement age for deputies and firefighters.
“I’ve been talking to people since January or February when I started going to every single firehouse in the county as well as the city firehouses. I talked to the sheriff’s office as well,” he said. “This is one of the things we talked about, and I committed then that I would take it into consideration and come up with some sort of plan to do that. If Chairman Laughter and the commissioners want to make one of my campaign promises a priority and do it before I get in there, that’s OK with me.”
But Jensen said even if commissioners approve the change on Tuesday, further work will need to be done.
“There’s been little talk about health insurance and what that’s going to cost,” he said. “If they (the retirees) have to pay, say, $14,000 for health insurance, that’s not going to make it a very attractive offer. We also need to talk about whether we are just going to limit this to the sheriff’s office and fire department. We do have to give them first priority because they are putting their bodies in the way of danger. But should we open it up to other departments in the future? That’s something we’ll have to talk about.”
Like Whitfield County, both the city of Dalton and Murray County have closed their pension plan but still have employees covered by the plan.
Dalton closed its pension plan in July 2002. All employees hired before the pension plan was closed can retire with a full pension at age 65 and five years of service or age 55 and 25 years of service.
Murray County closed its pension plan in November 2013. Retirees can draw a pension at age 62 and 15 years of employment or after 25 years of employment regardless of age.
Laughter said the proposal to reduce the retirement age for deputies and firefighters is “too important to put off.”
“Until you actually vote on it, any firefighter or deputy who wants to take advantage of that early retirement cannot do it,” she said. “They have to wait until it’s actually voted on. I actually had a firefighter’s wife call me after the meeting and say ‘Lynn, what happened? Why didn’t that pass? We are trying to plan for our future.’”
Laughter said she hopes commissioners will vote to approve the change Tuesday but isn’t optimistic they will.
