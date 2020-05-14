Burr recalled for her passion for the arts, her love of the community

DALTON, Ga. — Jeanne Burr had a passion for the arts, and she wanted to share that passion with others, says Amanda Brown, executive director of Dalton's Creative Arts Guild.
"She wanted to make the arts accessible to everyone," said Brown. "She didn't have a hoity-toity, high brow approach to art. She believed the arts should be welcoming and engaging. She celebrated and appreciated many cultures and many approaches to the arts."
Burr, a long-time patron of the Creative Arts Guild and of the local arts community, passed away on Wednesday. She was 93.
"She and her husband Bill moved to Dalton, I want to say in the late 1950s, and Jeanne immediately threw herself into the local arts scene, especially the Dalton Little Theatre," said David Aft, a friend and president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
"She also had her own radio show," said Aft. "'Coffee Time with Jeanne Burr' is probably how most people in the community know her."
In a 2017 article in the Daily Citizen-News, Burr recalled that she got her show after being interviewed for the radio at Dunaway's Drug Store.
"I mentioned to (long-time Dalton broadcaster) Ron Arnold that I thought I could do a better job, so he hired me," she said. "That's how 'Coffee Time with Jeanne Burr' got started, with the clinking glasses in the background at Dunaway's."
Radio personality Rick Zeisig recalls that Burr helped him get his first job in radio when he was a junior in high school.
"I was friends with (Burr's son) Jeff and I was helping him with his movies," he said. "I was over at their house and she says to me, 'Zeisig, we've got an opening at the radio station. You need to call Walter Hooper and apply for that job. You'd be perfect.' That's how I got into radio."
Zeisig said Burr was very humble and very helpful to others.
Burr had a particular passion for the theater and was involved for many years as a performer with and patron of the Dalton Little Theatre.
"Every time that I saw her, almost every conversation we had, she asked, 'What can I do for the Dalton Little Theatre?'" said Dalton Little Theatre President Joey Parrott.
In addition to her involvement with the arts, Burr was active with many community organizations, including Big Brothers, Big Sisters, the American Red Cross and the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
"Bill and I had a beautiful life here," she said in that 2017 article. "We raised two children here and loved being part of the Dalton community — so many happy memories and friendships. And I guess, deep inside, I've always believed in giving back."
Three years ago, Burr provided a $1 million endowment to create the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton and to fund programming for the park. The Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia oversees Burr's bequest for the park.
Long-time friend Bill Weaver said Burr believed in the power of art to bring the community together, and she wanted to bring art to the community.
"Jeanne loved all of the arts, especially the performing arts," said Weaver. "And she and her husband loved this community."
Weaver said Jeanne Burr was delighted that Burr Park proved to be an immediate success, hosting concerts and plays that attracted thousands of people.
"This is a multicultural community, and we want to be sure that the park serves everyone in the community," Burr said in 2017. "Arts sometimes feels like an exclusive club, and we want to make sure that our park is a park for the people — a park that will bring everyone together. And they'll talk and have fun together, get to know one another. And they'll realize, 'Wow, we're all the same. We're all the same.'"
Aft said Burr attended many events at the park.
He said Burr came by Gratefull, a community Thanksgiving meal hosted on Hamilton Street in front of the park in November by Believe Greater Dalton, a public-private partnership of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and local governments.
"She just wanted to see what we were doing with her park," he said.
In 2018, Burr helped create the Creative Arts Guild's Culinary Arts Teaching and Special Events Kitchen. Brown said Burr told her of the many times she'd helped prepare food for Guild events and how she knew the small kitchen was a challenge.
Friends recalled that in addition to her love of art, Burr loved to travel and see new places.
"She was a great philanthropist, a community leader," Aft said. "But she was also a good friend, and anyone who got to be her buddy was a lucky person. If we had a particularly productive conversation, she'd send me a note and a trinket from one of her travels. I've got a few of those that I hold very dear."
