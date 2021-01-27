A Democratic U.S. representative plans to introduce a resolution to expel Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress due to "repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism and political violence."
Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California said Wednesday that Greene should be removed from Congress for promoting conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Gomez pointed to Greene's controversial statements and social media activity calling for violence against former President Barack Obama, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress.
On Tuesday, CNN reported the controversial freshman congresswoman "repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress." The report was the result of a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene's Facebook page.
“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," Gomez said in a statement. "Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”
Greene of Rome represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
