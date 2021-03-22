DALTON, Ga. — City Park School's kindergarten classrooms have recently had to make room for several tiny, new, furry inhabitants: roughly 30 baby chicks.
Kindergarteners tended to eggs for three to four weeks before the eggs began to hatch earlier this month.
"It's so exciting to come in every morning" to see the latest developments, and, as teachers, "we're learning with them, which is an amazing experience," said Anita Smith. "We're all learning so much more because we're enjoying it so much."
Students "just love to watch (the chicks) and touch them," said teacher Cindy Ellis. "They've been really great and careful with them."
The project includes not only science, but math, reading, writing and art, Ellis said.
"Some of my students have been inspired to write little books about (the eggs and chicks)," she said.
They're also "learning responsibility," caring for the eggs and chicks, she said. "It's an impactful experience."
Observing the eggs over time "helped me learn," said student Karlie Watkins. She noticed differences inside the eggs and spotted "membranes and air pockets."
She also learned about "pipping," which is the process of breaking through the egg, Watkins said. "I like the chicks because they're cute and fuzzy."
In Smith's class, students named the chicks, although one suggestion was dropped following David Cartier's objection.
While "Nugget" was apropos in the sense the chick was small and golden, that word has another meaning that could be menacing to a baby chick, Cartier noted. The chick "would be scared."
Cartier was particularly intrigued by the incubators, he said. They act "kind of like their mom until the egg tooth'' breaks through the shell and the chick hatches.
He was also awed by how sizable chicks could emerge from "something so little," he said. "My favorite part is when we pet them."
Ah'triniti O'Neal enjoys moving the chicks to their brooders, where they remain warm, although not as hot as when they were eggs in the incubator, she said. "In the incubator, they stay really warm," nearly 100 degrees.
Students have kept a close eye on the eggs, read books about eggs and chicks, and produced notes and drawings on the process in their journals, said teacher Lauren Cozart. About three dozen eggs were donated by Assistant Principal Kapua Keefe for the project.
This is "all hands-on, happening right in front of them, and the kids have loved it, because it's a wonderful experience," said Melanie Lovingood, the teacher who wrote a proposal to the Dalton Education Foundation that led to a $1,700 grant that funded incubators, books, journals, lights to help see inside the eggs, food, water and brooders for the chicks after they hatch. "We also got hands-on chick life cycle sets that show what is happening inside the eggs" over time.
Lovingood wanted all six of the school's kindergarten classrooms to do the project, and the grant covered materials for all of them, she said.
The school will keep the chicks for at least two weeks after they hatch, she said.
"We have some people with farms who will take some," as will Keefe, and "we might build a chicken coop in the courtyard" for the remaining chickens.
A few chicks either never developed or died while — or shortly after — hatching, but that, too, is a learning experience for everyone, she said. Students and teachers can hypothesize reasons for those outcomes and discuss them.
In some cases, there may be no grand answer, however, other than "it's nature," Smith said. "Sometimes they don't make it."
In kindergarten, "we study living and non-living life cycles, what things need to survive, and this is tangible, not in a book or on a screen," Lovingood said. Experiential learning "is the best learning you can have."
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed field trips this year, "we've brought a field-trip experience to them, and that makes an impact they won't soon forget," she said. "They can see and touch."
Lovingood is teaching virtually this year, but she's made sure her virtual students don't miss this experience. For example, she has a live webcam on the eggs and chicks, so students can observe them at all times.
She hopes to do a similar project with ducks and duck eggs so students can compare and contrast with the chicks and chick eggs.
"Anything (these students see), it makes it tangible for them," Cozart said. "They tend to remember it more when they can attach it to something we've done."
