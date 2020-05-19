DALTON, Ga. — On Easter Sunday, Dalton received 6.31 inches of water in 11 hours, and the city is still feeling the effects of what Public Works Department Director Andrew Parker said was a 100-year rainfall.
"Basically, every site that I've ever known to have flooding issues had flooding that day," he said during a meeting of the city's Public Works Committee on Friday. "We had slope failures in places we never had an issue with before. But the most severe, and the one that is still giving us the most concern, was on Dug Gap Battle Road."
A large mudslide brought mud, rocks and trees onto the road near the Dalton Convention Center. The Public Works Department cleaned the debris up and put up permanent barriers to try to reduce further erosion of the slope. But Parker told committee members — City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan — that the city must develop a permanent fix quickly to stabilize the slope.
Parker said that will involve sinking anchors into the slope. The city is working with engineers on a design. He said they do not have a formal cost estimate but the best guess right now is that it will cost about $400,000.
"Currently, we are approaching the project under emergency purchase procurement, which is defined by city purchasing policy as one in which a situation exists where there is a threat to health, welfare or safety that does not allow time for normal, competitive purchasing procedures," Parker said. "We are working with a specialty contractor, GeoStabilization International, who is also helping with the design. This company was recommended by a geotechnical engineering firm that we have partnered with on many other projects."
He said that after they have a formal estimate, which could be later this week, the city will apply for emergency funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
"Ideally, the project will get started in late May or early June and it should take about three weeks to complete," Parker said. "It’s possible that Dug Gap Battle Road will have to be temporarily closed between the Convention Center and Battlefield Parkway while work is commencing."
If required, the detour route would be from Dalton to the back side of Mill Creek:
· College Drive (northbound) to North Tibbs Road (northbound).
· From North Tibbs Road, take U.S. 41 northbound to Old Lafayette Road (westbound).
· Take Old Lafayette Road to Mill Creek Road (southbound).
· Take Mill Creek Road south to Hurricane Road (eastbound).
· Follow Hurricane Road to Dug Gap Battle Road.
From the back side of the mountain to Dalton:
· From Dug Gap Battle Road head southwest to Hurricane Road.
· Follow Hurricane Road (westbound) to Mill Creek Road.
· Go northbound on Mill Creek Road to Old Lafayette Road.
· Take Old Lafayette Road eastbound to U.S. 41.
· Go southbound on U.S. 41 to the North Tibbs Road intersection.
· Go southbound on North Tibbs Road to the College Drive intersection.
· Take College Drive southbound to Dug Gap Battle Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.