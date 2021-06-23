DALTON, Ga. — The city of Dalton took another step toward an aquatic center Monday.
The city has entered into a professional services agreement with Dalton’s KRH Architects for design services for a new aquatic center to be built on the south side of the Walnut Square Mall property. City Council members approved the agreement 4-0. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The contract is on a percentage basis, which is “very common for this type of project,” with the firm receiving 6% of “whatever the contract comes in at,” said Public Works Director Andrew Parker. KRH Architects will have plans submitted to the city by Sept. 30, an “aggressive” schedule for a “project this size.”
The site selected for the aquatic center is currently “an existing parking area that is underutilized,” Parker said. The “state-of-the-art,” 50,000-plus-square-foot aquatic center, scheduled for substantial completion in the spring of 2023, will include a 50-meter-by-25-yard competition pool with diving well, a 25-by-25-yard instruction pool that can also be used for therapy and rehabilitation, seating for 750, locker rooms, a concessions area and a lobby.
Anticipated to cost approximately $20 million, the project will be paid for mostly through bonds the city sold roughly six weeks ago, with additional funding from the city’s general fund, if necessary, said City Administrator Jason Parker. There’s also the possibility of private donations or other partnerships.
