City of Dalton plans to build an aquatics center at property donated by mall owners

DALTON, Ga. — Some local swim teams could have a new home for practices and for competition under plans being put together by the Dalton City Council.
Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based property developer that owns the Dalton Mall, has donated 8.38 acres of undeveloped land at the mall, near the AMC movie theaters, where the city plans to build an aquatics center.
Derek Waugh, the council member who has been spearheading the project, said the final plans haven’t been developed, but the center will definitely contain a competition-sized swimming pool and be capable of hosting swimming and diving meets.
Mayor David Pennington said this project “will fill the last major hole in our recreation program and facilities.”
Pennington said the project will also draw people to the East Walnut Avenue commercial area, where the mall is located, and help revitalize that area.
“Hull Property Group has done a very good job of cleaning up the mall and improving its appearance,” Pennington said. “This will help draw people to that area.”
Officials will Hull Property Group did not immediately return a telephone message Friday.
Waugh said the project will cost between $10 million and $15 million “depending on the amenities.” It will be funded, at least in part, from a $20 million bond for capital projects that council members approved by a 4-0 vote Thursday during a meeting of the city’s Finance Committee, which includes City Council members, City Administrator Jason Parker and Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson. Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
Other projects the city plans to fund with the bond include construction of an access road from Market Street to Dug Gap Road to relieve congestion on Walnut Avenue and stormwater management projects.
Asked for a timetable for the aquatics center, Waugh said the city plans “to move forward as quickly as we can while making sure we do this right.”
Two years ago, members of the local swimming community approached the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners about building a similar facility at Edwards Park in Varnell. Ultimately, county officials decided there was not enough space at the park for that facility.
Mark Hannah, whose wife Marta is the swim coach at Northwest Whitfield High School, was one of the people who spoke to commissioners about that proposal.
“This is the first I’ve heard about this,” he said Friday about the city’s plans. “But it’s great news. This is exciting.”
“All of the local high schools have swim teams,” he said. “Middle schools aren’t doing swimming this year because of COVID-19. But a few of them had swim teams before this.”
Dalton High School has the only competition-sized indoor swimming pool in the county, and all of those teams share it.
“Our pool has a lot of traffic,” said Dalton High School Athletic Director Jeff McKinney. “Anything that could alleviate that would be great.”
McKinney said it would also be good for Dalton High swimmers to have a place to practice when the high school’s pool has to be closed for maintenance.
“It does have to be fixed and maintained periodically,” he said. “Right now, our pool is shut down. Our kids are having to practice over at (the outdoor pool at) the rec (department).”
Hannah said the center could not only benefit the school swim teams but the community as a whole, providing recreation and the opportunity for swimming lessons, water aerobics classes, kayaking lessons, first responder training and more.
City Councilwoman Annalee Harlan noted the pool could also host swim meets that would bring in teams and family members who would stay in local hotels and eat in local restaurants.
“That would help the local economy,” she said.
