'Civil discourse' at heart of 'Freud's Last Session'

DALTON, Ga. — Those involved with the Artistic Civic Theatre’s production of “Freud’s Last Session” were drawn to the play by the manner in which its two characters engage in a respectful tête-à-tête despite complete philosophical disagreement.
“This is how dialogue should occur, but that’s not the way it happens now, (especially) on social media,” said Justin Bolinger, who portrays Sigmund Freud. Rather than “everyone vomiting all their opinions into the universe,’’ Freud and C.S. Lewis use facts to back up their contentions and try to best one another in verbal repartee.
Zack Jordan, who portrays Lewis, noted “it’s a civil discourse, (where) they are both equally intelligent and articulate.”
While Freud’s self-assuredness, “or arrogance, depending on (one’s perspective), is well-known, Lewis is very used to being right, too,” Jordan said. “He’s used to being able to prove his point.”
“It’s a very well-written play, and it feels like an actual conversation,” Jordan added. “It flows, and it doesn’t feel like (the author) was just checking off boxes.”
“Freud’s Last Session,” by Mark St. Germain, is a two-person show that imagines a conversation/debate between Christian apologist Lewis and adamant atheist Freud shortly before the latter’s death. It’s the second of two productions in ACT’s studio series, following “Becoming Dr. Ruth” in February.
Judith Beasley, a member of the ACT board, wanted to bring “smart and serious” shows focused on “interesting people” to the theater for the studio series, and Beasley — who directed “Becoming Dr. Ruth” — “set the bar extremely high with that (play’s) sold-out run,” said Tammy M. Rice, director of “Freud’s Last Session.” These plays “are the kind of theater I love to watch.”
“You leave having learned something new,” Rice added. “This is so timely, because (Freud and Lewis) really listen to each other, and how can you not want to spread that message to the world?”
Freud and Lewis never debated publicly and, perhaps, not even privately, but Germain’s play imagines them meeting to discuss a wide range of topics, even the meaning of life, on the day that England entered World War II, Sept. 3, 1939, Beasley said. “Freud’s Last Session” is based on “The Question of God” by Armand M. Nicholi Jr., which compares the philosophical arguments of Freud and Lewis.
For more than a quarter of a century, Nicholi taught a course at Harvard University comparing the convictions of Freud and Lewis, and in his book, he allows them to “speak” for themselves, Beasley said. At the time of their imagined meeting in “Freud’s Last Session,” Freud is 83 and Lewis is 40.
Rice, Jordan and Bolinger all worked together when she directed “Art” at the Dalton Little Theatre, and their joy during that experience played a significant part in reuniting for “Freud’s Last Session.”
“I’ll do anything Tammy brings to my table,” Bolinger said with a grin. “I’m very particular about what (shows) I do, because I put in a lot of time and effort,” but both “Art” and “Freud’s Last Session” have absolutely been “worth it.”
Rice had Bolinger and Jordan in mind immediately when she took the directing reins for “Freud’s Last Session,” she said. “I wanted to get the band back together.”
Freud’s strained movements have been Bolinger’s peak challenge in portraying the legendary doctor.
“I’m playing someone 30 years older than myself,” and while Bolinger’s history as a dancer makes him inclined toward graceful moves, the Freud of this play is “old and sick,” not balletic, he said. However, “he’s also a very prideful man.”
Jordan had never before portrayed a real-life historical figure, so “that was an extra step in my research, (as) there’s plenty of material on Lewis to read,” and he consumed a plethora of both written works as well as recordings, he said. “It’s another layer of choices I had to make,” and one can only consider so much, lest the actor become paralyzed by too much information.
Rice urged Bolinger and Jordan to “find the essence of these two men,” particularly of Freud, who “has been caricatured so much,” she said. Neither man is a caricature in this play, however, and the author doesn’t play favorites.
“It’s 70 minutes of nonstop conversation,” and the play doesn’t come down on the side of either Freud or Lewis in their debate, she said. “Freud’s Last Session” is “smart, funny and heartbreaking.”
Due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, shows will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on June 25 and June 26.
Links to purchase tickets and access the play can be found at actdalton.org, according to Artistic Civic Theatre managing director Rob Thompson. Tickets are $16 per person, and “we ask that each viewer purchase an individual ticket, even if several people are watching the show together.”
“It’s going to be a good one, (so) buy a ticket, curl up on your coach, and watch it,” Rice advised. “You’ll be glad you did.”
