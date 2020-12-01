Cohutta's African American Civic District named to Places in Peril

COHUTTA, Ga. — When Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick found out that the town’s historic African American Civic District had been named by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation as one of its 2021 Places in Peril, he said he was very happy.
“I guess being in peril is usually a bad thing, but this will certainly bring attention to those buildings, and I hope it will allow us to attract some money and resources to preserve them,” he said.
The district was once the center of what the Georgia Trust calls “a small but vibrant enclave of Black Georgians.” The district consists of three contiguous properties, now all owned by the Town of Cohutta.
“Andrews Chapel, with a congregation organized in the 1870s, was constructed in 1902 and moved to its current location (from Red Clay, Tennessee) in 1923,” according to the Georgia Trust. “Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, constructed in 1941, reflected continued growth of the black community. The Old Colored School was constructed in 1930, after a long history of education in the community, and remained open until 1953 when it merged with another school ... The school building has also served as a fellowship hall for the church congregations.”
But, the Georgia Trust said, even though “the current leadership in Cohutta recognizes the significance of this district,” “population has dwindled, and use of the buildings has become sporadic. Stabilization and routine maintenance are concerns for each of the buildings. The Old Colored School and the Pleasant Valley Church suffer from water infiltration and deterioration.”
Visitors are occasionally allowed into Andrews Chapel during special events, such as the town’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2019.
Cohutta officials say they envision using the buildings as a center for art and for Black history, as well as places where classes and smaller gatherings can be held.
The city has received some small grants from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and other sources to maintain the buildings. A proposed six-year, $100 million 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) included $150,000 for repairs to those buildings, but that SPLOST was rejected by Whitfield County voters. For the four-year, $66 million 2020 SPLOST that was approved by voters, Cohutta will receive $378,560. The biggest item on its list was $150,000 for renovations to town buildings, including City Hall.
“What we will have to do is take a little bit from City Hall and use it to at least patch up the roof of Andrews Chapel to keep the rain out,” said Shinnick.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is a statewide nonprofit group that aims to preserve the state’s historic places. To see the 2021 Places in Peril, go to georgiatrust.org/our-programs/places-in-peril.
